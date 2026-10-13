From Asake’s Oba to Omah Lay’s Canada Breeze: 5 Music Videos to Watch

Music is a daily business in Nigeria, both for the artists making it and the listeners who keep up with new releases. Almost every week, new songs drop alongside music videos that bring them to life visually. This week, we’re putting you on five new music videos to check out, featuring Asake, Omah Lay, FOLA, and Young Jonn.

Here are five new Nigerian music videos that are worth adding to your watch list this week:

Asake – Oba

Asake takes fans into the creative process behind “Oba,” trading elaborate street scenes for a more intimate look at a late-night recording session. Directed by Director Buise, the video features the singer alongside producers and backing vocalists, while his signature style and confident presence reinforce the royal theme of the song. The track appears on his M$NEY album.

Omah Lay – Canada Breeze

Omah Lay’s “Canada Breeze” captures the singer’s reflective side, touching on personal growth, spirituality and finding peace after periods of worry. The song, from his Clarity of Mind album, pairs his signature melodic delivery with lyrics about moving beyond past struggles. Its music video gives fans another way to experience the record’s introspective mood.

FOLA – miss you ii

FOLA returns to matters of the heart with “miss you ii (nriri),” a release that speaks to longing and missing someone. The track features the Nigerian singer’s melodic Afropop style and arrives as part of a busy period for the rising artist, whose 9 album was released in October 2026. Fans can check out the song’s lyric video and follow its story through the lyrics.

Omah Lay – Artificial Happiness

Omah Lay takes a cinematic approach to “Artificial Happiness,” the opening track of his Clarity of Mind album. In the video, the singer awakens in an abandoned warehouse with a white tree at its centre, surrounded by mysterious figures whose movements give the scene an unsettling quality. Co-directed creatively by Omah Lay and his longtime collaborator NWSPK, the visual explores the song’s introspective world and the search for genuine happiness.

Young Jonn – Glass in the Air

Young Jonn brings dancefloor energy to “Glass in the Air.” The song reflects the excitement of navigating new territory and celebrating personal milestones, with the producer-turned-singer leaning into an upbeat, dance-ready sound. It is another opportunity to experience the infectious energy and melodic style that have become central to his evolution as an artist.