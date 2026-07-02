Music
Kelly Rowland, Chloe Bailey & Teyana Taylor Lead the Best-Dressed List at the BET Awards
The women completely set the standard on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet in Los Angeles. From Kelly Rowland’s liquid gold dress and Chloe Bailey’s vintage Hollywood crystals to Teyana Taylor’s history-making crimson couture, these are the spectacular looks that stole the night.
The women put beauty in black on Sunday, 28 June 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and the 2026 BET Awards red carpet was the better for it. Between the bold silhouettes, the glamour, and a few looks that are going to live in the fashion conversation for a while, it was one of those nights where the carpet itself felt like an event.
It was Olandria Carthen who set the tone early, arriving in a custom canary yellow Theophilio halter gown with a plunging neckline, a sky-high slit, and a sparkling golden sun embellishment at the hip. Yellow at an awards show is a major commitment, and she wore it with complete conviction.
Kelly Rowland picked up the momentum, showing up in liquid gold—a halter gown with a plunging draped neckline paired with voluminous curls and crystal-accented Alexis Bittar jewellery. She was there to present the Ultimate Icon Award to recording executive Sylvia Rhone, and she dressed for the occasion accordingly.Kelly Rowland on a red carpet is always a reliable reminder that some people simply know how to get dressed.
Chloe Bailey leaned into Old Hollywood glamour, arriving in a curve-hugging black-and-silver strapless Valdrin Sahiti gown covered in crystals, a vintage-inspired platinum blonde bob, and Twiggy-esque lashes. She described the look herself on Instagram as “feeling like a Black Marilyn Monroe,” and the comparison holds.
Marsai Martin followed with a sleek two-toned Salih Balta dress featuring a leather corset, a sheer ruched skirt, and a lace-trimmed train, finished with a metal cross pendant necklace and a wash of pink blush. It is the exact kind of outfit that makes you do a double take.
Then came Doechii, who arrived in a hand-crocheted chocolate brown Dsquared2 gown from the brand’s archival spring 2006 collection, complete with major side cutout details and an elongated trailing hem. She kept accessories minimal, letting the raw craftsmanship of the dress carry the moment. Doechii is one of those rare people who dresses like she is not trying to impress anyone, which, of course, is exactly why everyone pays attention.
Closing out the carpet conversation in the way only she could, Teyana Taylor arrived in a sculptural crimson Stéphane Rolland couture gown with a coordinating embellished headpiece and matching pointed-toe pumps. She was picking up the non-competitive Icon of the Year Award that night, and she dressed like she already knew. By the time the evening was over, she had left with four trophies, including Best Actress, Video Director, and Fashion Vanguard, making her the most decorated person of the night. The gown already knew.