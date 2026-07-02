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Ozoz Sokoh Makes History as the First Nigerian Cookbook Author to Win a James Beard Award

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Ozoz Sokoh Makes History as the First Nigerian Cookbook Author to Win a James Beard Award

Culinary anthropologist Ozoz Sokoh has made history as the first Nigerian cookbook author to win a James Beard Foundation Award. Her debut book, Chop Chop: Cooking the Food of Nigeria, secured the 2026 Emerging Voice in Books honour at the prestigious media ceremony in Chicago.
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Ozoz Sokoh wearing a mustard yellow top and rose-shaped earrings while holding open her debut cookbook in a kitchen setting.

Culinary anthropologist Ozoz Sokoh, also known as Kitchen Butterfly, pictured with her cookbook. Photo Credit: Ozoz Sokoh/Instagram

Nigerian food writer and culinary anthropologist Ozoz Sokoh, widely known as Kitchen Butterfly, has made history by winning the James Beard Foundation Award for Emerging Voice in Books 2026 for her debut cookbook, “Chop Chop: Cooking the Food of Nigeria.” This landmark achievement marks the first time a Nigerian cookbook has ever won a prestigious James Beard Award. Sokoh accepted the honour in person during the James Beard Media Awards ceremony held at the Art Institute of Chicago.

Widely regarded as the “Oscars of the food world,” the James Beard Foundation Awards celebrate excellence in culinary arts and media. According to the foundation, the Emerging Voice Award specifically recognises “work of immediate impact and lasting significance by a first-time published author whose unique perspective expands the reach of the subject matter.”

Ozoz Sokoh accepting her award at the podium during the 2026 James Beard Media Awards ceremony at the Art Institute of Chicago, with her image projected on the large screen above.

Ozoz Sokoh accepts the Emerging Voice in Books honour on stage at the Art Institute of Chicago. Photo Credit: Ozoz Sokoh/LinkedIn

That description fits Sokoh and her work precisely. Celebrating the historic win, she shared: “I’m thrilled to have been in Chicago this weekend to receive the James Beard Award for Emerging Voice in Book, in celebration of my debut cookbook, Chop Chop: Cooking the Food of Nigeria.”

A silver James Beard Foundation Award for Excellence medal held over custom name cards reading Ozoz Sokoh, Chop Chop, and Emerging Voice Book.

The official 2026 James Beard Foundation Emerging Voice in Books medal and ceremony placard awarded to Ozoz Sokoh for her cookbook. Photo Credit: Ozoz Sokoh/Instagram

Published by Artisan Books, Chop Chop features 100 classic Nigerian recipes spanning all six geopolitical regions of the country. The book covers staple dishes like egusi soup, pepper soup, jollof rice, suya, and puff puff, while providing deep cultural and historical context that traces how Nigerian cuisine has shaped and been shaped by global foodways. Prior to this historic win, Chop Chop was named a New York Times Best Cookbook of 2025 and won the gold Nautilus Book Award in the Food, Cooking, and Healthy Eating category.

Ozoz Sokoh smiling while holding copies of her debut cookbook, Chop Chop: Cooking the Food of Nigeria, in front of a bookstore display during her New York tour in May 2025.

Culinary anthropologist Ozoz Sokoh, also known as Kitchen Butterfly, pictured with her debut cookbook, hop Chop: Cooking the Food of Nigeria. Photo Credit: Ozoz Sokoh/Instagram

Sokoh began documenting her culinary research on her blog, Kitchen Butterfly, in 2009. Over the last two decades, she has become one of the most respected authorities on Nigerian and West African food culture. Her extensive research and documentation of African food history have been featured on global platforms including Smithsonian Magazine, CNN African Voices, and Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown.

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