Ozoz Sokoh Makes History as the First Nigerian Cookbook Author to Win a James Beard Award

Nigerian food writer and culinary anthropologist Ozoz Sokoh, widely known as Kitchen Butterfly, has made history by winning the James Beard Foundation Award for Emerging Voice in Books 2026 for her debut cookbook, “Chop Chop: Cooking the Food of Nigeria.” This landmark achievement marks the first time a Nigerian cookbook has ever won a prestigious James Beard Award. Sokoh accepted the honour in person during the James Beard Media Awards ceremony held at the Art Institute of Chicago.

Widely regarded as the “Oscars of the food world,” the James Beard Foundation Awards celebrate excellence in culinary arts and media. According to the foundation, the Emerging Voice Award specifically recognises “work of immediate impact and lasting significance by a first-time published author whose unique perspective expands the reach of the subject matter.”

That description fits Sokoh and her work precisely. Celebrating the historic win, she shared: “I’m thrilled to have been in Chicago this weekend to receive the James Beard Award for Emerging Voice in Book, in celebration of my debut cookbook, Chop Chop: Cooking the Food of Nigeria.”

Published by Artisan Books, Chop Chop features 100 classic Nigerian recipes spanning all six geopolitical regions of the country. The book covers staple dishes like egusi soup, pepper soup, jollof rice, suya, and puff puff, while providing deep cultural and historical context that traces how Nigerian cuisine has shaped and been shaped by global foodways. Prior to this historic win, Chop Chop was named a New York Times Best Cookbook of 2025 and won the gold Nautilus Book Award in the Food, Cooking, and Healthy Eating category.

Sokoh began documenting her culinary research on her blog, Kitchen Butterfly, in 2009. Over the last two decades, she has become one of the most respected authorities on Nigerian and West African food culture. Her extensive research and documentation of African food history have been featured on global platforms including Smithsonian Magazine, CNN African Voices, and Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown.