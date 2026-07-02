Who Is Lionnel Mpasi? Meet the DR Congo Goalkeeper Who Nearly Stopped England at the 2026 World Cup

If you watched the DR Congo versus England match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and found yourself perching on the edge of your seat, heart in your throat, wondering if you were witnessing one of the greatest upsets in football history, there is one man you need to know about. His name is Lionnel Mpasi, and by the time that game in Atlanta was over, the entire football world knew it too.

So who exactly is Lionnel Mpasi? Born on 1 August 1994 in Meaux, in the eastern suburbs of Paris, to Congolese parents, the 31-year-old is a professional goalkeeper who plays his club football for Ligue 1 side Le Havre in France. He is a former French youth international who made the deeply personal decision to represent the country of his parents’ birth instead. He made his senior debut for DR Congo in a friendly against Bahrain on 1 February 2022, and from that moment, he has grown into the Leopards’ most trusted last line of defence.

He played a key role during DR Congo’s impressive run to the knockout stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, producing several strong performances as the Leopards emerged as one of the tournament’s surprise teams, and those displays confirmed what his coaches already knew: that Mpasi was the man for big occasions.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been his biggest stage yet, and he has not looked out of place on it for a single minute. It was reminiscent of Mpasi’s performance in a group game against Colombia, when he blocked eight shots in a 1-0 setback to the South

American powerhouse. Congo defender Axel Tuanzebe summed it up perfectly: “He’s been phenomenal for us all tournament, especially the game against Colombia. He really kept us in the game.” That performance alone would have been enough to put Mpasi on the map. But then came England.

On 1 July 2026, at Atlanta Stadium in the Round of 32, Mpasi produced what many are already calling one of the defining goalkeeping performances of this entire tournament. He delivered a series of impressive saves during the first half against England, keeping the Leopards within striking distance despite facing constant pressure from one of the tournament favourites. His positioning, composure, and quick reactions frustrated England’s attack on multiple occasions, as he confidently handled dangerous crosses and denied several quality scoring opportunities.

He blocked shots with his right hand, his left hand, and even took one a bit below the belt. At one point, England midfielder Jude Bellingham gave him a hug of respect with Mpasi sprawled on the World Cup turf, the ball safely in his grasp. That image alone tells you everything about the kind of night it was.

He finished with five saves, the most painful of them coming near the end of the first half when he flung his body in front of a shot by Kane off a cross at the right post. Even Harry Kane, who would go on to break Congolese hearts with two late goals, could not help but acknowledge what he was up against. “He made some incredible saves,” Kane said. “It looked like it was going to be one of those days.”

In the end, Kane scored two late goals, the winner in the 86th minute, to prevent the upstart team from Africa from pulling off one of the greatest shockers in World Cup history, with England winning 2-1.

After the final whistle, Mpasi spoke with the quiet dignity of someone who knows exactly what he gave. “I offered my body to science,” he said through a translator, managing a wry smile. “I’m just proud, proud of my country, proud of my team. We fight until the end of the game.” He also added: “I am filled with pride in how we represented Congo. We fought with all we had, but unfortunately it didn’t work out. Now, we will rest and then work hard to make sure we can do things like this again.”

DR Congo may be out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but Lionnel Mpasi leaves Atlanta as one of its true stars. This was only the country’s second ever World Cup appearance, their first coming in 1974 when the nation was known as Zaire, and the distance between those two campaigns tells a story of growth, ambition, and possibility.

Photo Credit: Lionnel Mpasi/Instagram