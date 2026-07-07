KikiFoodies Combines Butter Chicken and Jollof-Style Rice in This Comforting One-Pot Recipe

If your weekly meal plan has been feeling a little predictable, KikiFoodies has just arrived with something that deserves a spot on it. Meet Butter Chicken Rice, a recipe that asks one very fun question: what happens when India’s iconic butter chicken meets the one-pot rice dishes we can never say no to? The answer is rich, creamy, deeply spiced comfort that feels familiar while bringing something entirely new to the table.

Inspired by the much-loved Indian classic Murgh Makhani, this recipe borrows everything people love about butter chicken, from the yoghurt-marinated chicken to the buttery tomato sauce scented with garam masala, cumin, coriander, turmeric, garlic, and ginger. But instead of serving the sauce over rice, the rice cooks right inside it, soaking up every spoonful of flavour until each grain is coated in the creamy, spiced sauce.

KikiFoodies uses a combination of boneless chicken thighs and chicken breast for a balance of tenderness and texture, along with tomato paste, passata, butter, chicken stock, and a splash of heavy cream. Long-grain Sella basmati rice is the preferred choice, though regular basmati or long-grain rice works just as well with a few cooking adjustments.

A few simple techniques make all the difference. Marinating the chicken gives it time to absorb the spices, cooking the tomato paste first deepens the sauce, and washing the rice until the water runs clear helps keep every grain fluffy. Once everything comes together in the pot, all that’s left is to let the rice gently simmer until it has absorbed every bit of that buttery, fragrant sauce before folding the chicken back in.

And if you somehow have leftovers, you’re in luck. Like many one-pot rice dishes, Butter Chicken Rice tastes even better the next day, making lunch something to look forward to.

Watch KikiFoodies show you exactly how to make this comforting one-pot Butter Chicken Rice below.

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Photo Credit: Kikifoodies