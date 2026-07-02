Owambe Mood Board Alert! Toke Makinwa’s Red and Yellow Looks Deserve a Spot on Your Pinterest Board

You love colours, don’t you? What about some red and yellow for your colour inspiration for your next owambe, dinner, or even a high-fashion portrait session?

When it comes to serving pure style inspiration, Toke Makinwa stays in a lane entirely her own. This time, she is giving a masterclass in colour theory with three spectacular looks that lean heavily into bold red and sunshine yellow, providing all the mood board material needed for the upcoming event season.

Red Tweed Statement at the Next Gen Creator House

For her appearance as a panelist at the BellaNaija x Google Gemini Next Gen Creator House, Toke opted for a structure-forward mini dress designed by Weiz Dhurm Franklyn, cut from a striking red-and-white grid-patterned tweed. It features an oversized collar and a deep, plunging neckline that keeps things sharp yet incredibly glamorous. The real talking point is the asymmetrical drape crossing the front, which cascades past the hip into a long panel of thick red fringe pooling right at her ankles. To finish, she slipped into transparent pointed-toe heels with white heart accents, carried a structured white heart-shaped clutch, and stacked on classic gold bangles.

Canary Yellow Sculpted Glamour by Emagine By Bukola

In another jaw-dropping moment, she went completely architectural in a custom canary yellow high-low gown crafted by Emagine By Bukola that is all about texture. The bodice uses tightly coiled fabric rosettes across the cups, paired with a structured torso featuring scattered rhinestone embellishments. The skirt is a technical marvel made of continuous, looped fabric tubing that creates a beautiful, multi-layered bubble silhouette, extending into a sweeping train. Styled with minimalist ankle-strap stiletto sandals and stacked metallic gold bracelets, this look is tailor-made for a red carpet or a milestone celebratory shoot.

The Modern Traditionalist by Fiolakemi Atelier

Saving a spectacular moment for festive luxury, she also reimagined traditional Nigerian party wear in a look designed by Fiolakemi Atelier. Toke paired an elongated, figure-hugging column skirt with a highly structured boned corset bodice. The sheer, pale yellow top incorporates supportive vertical boning over an opaque central panel, while the floor-length skirt features premium lace woven with silver and pastel floral sequins. Complemented by a meticulously wrapped, matching pale yellow traditional Gele, a simple pendant necklace, and gold statement bracelets, this is ultimate inspiration for a luxury wedding guest or an elegant host.

Whether you are partial to the fiery confidence of crimson or the bright optimism of canary yellow, these curated looks offer the perfect blueprint for making a memorable entrance this season.

Which of these styles are you sending to your designer first?