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Watch Nigerian Scholar Nnabuike Chisom Deliver a Graduation Speech in Fluent Mandarin in China

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Inspired

Watch Nigerian Scholar Nnabuike Chisom Deliver a Graduation Speech in Fluent Mandarin in China

Nigerian graduate Nnabuike Chisom delivered his master’s graduation speech entirely in Mandarin at Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, representing all international students in front of nearly 4,000 people. Ten years ago, he did not know a single word of Chinese.
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Nnabuike Chisom smiling at the podium while wearing blue and navy embroidered Chinese graduation robes and holding a red tassel.

Nnabuike Chisom wearing traditional academic regalia during his viral 2026 master’s graduation speech in Wuhan, China.

Ten years ago, Nnabuike Chisom did not know a single word of Mandarin. In July 2026, he stood at a wooden lectern in front of nearly 4,000 students at Zhongnan University of Economics and Law (ZUEL) in Wuhan, China, and delivered his master’s graduation speech entirely in Chinese. Chosen to represent the international student community at the graduation ceremony, Chisom’s presentation has circulated widely across social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, drawing widespread attention online.

Watching the video clip, the natural fluency of his delivery makes it easy to forget that Mandarin is his second language. The rhythm, the precise tones, and the overall ease of his speech stand out immediately. On social media, one commenter noted, “Bro, are you AI? Because you’re speaking like a typical Chinese.” Another suggested he be appointed as Nigeria’s Ambassador to China on the spot, while others expressed simple delight, a sentiment that is incredibly easy to share.

Nnabuike Chisom delivers his keynote address at a wooden podium on stage before a panel of university faculty members.

Nigerian student Nnabuike Chisom giving his viral Mandarin graduation speech at Zhongnan University of Economics and Law.

Reflecting on the milestone, Chisom expressed immense gratitude for the academic opportunity. “Representing international students to give a graduation speech at the graduation ceremony has been an absolute honour,” he shared. “I am so grateful for this trust and opportunity to share our journey.” For readers wondering what comes next for the Nigerian scholar, he clarified that this is only the beginning: “The journey just started, still have a lot of skills to unlock.” He is currently transitioning into a PhD programme to continue his research.

Nigerian scholar Nnabuike Chisom in blue academic regalia shaking hands with a university official in a red robe on stage.

Nnabuike Chisom receives recognition during the 2026 graduation ceremony at Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in Wuhan, China.

For the event, he wore Zhongnan University’s traditional academic regalia. The look featured a royal blue graduation gown with wide, relaxed sleeves lined in light blue at the cuffs, layered with a deep navy shoulder drape featuring purple, green, and white floral embroidery along the lapel. Beneath the robe, he paired a white collared shirt with a dark, diagonally striped burgundy and navy tie, holding a traditional red tassel and cap while addressing the hall. The entire presentation suited the milestone perfectly.

A wide view of the 2026 graduation ceremony hall at Zhongnan University of Economics and Law with digital screens displaying Nnabuike Chisom.

The 2026 master’s graduation ceremony venue in Wuhan, China, featuring international student representative Nnabuike Chisom on the main screens.

We dare you to watch this and not be impressed

 

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Photo Credit: Nnabuike Chisom/Instagram 

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