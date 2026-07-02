Inspired
Watch Nigerian Scholar Nnabuike Chisom Deliver a Graduation Speech in Fluent Mandarin in China
Nigerian graduate Nnabuike Chisom delivered his master’s graduation speech entirely in Mandarin at Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, representing all international students in front of nearly 4,000 people. Ten years ago, he did not know a single word of Chinese.
Ten years ago, Nnabuike Chisom did not know a single word of Mandarin. In July 2026, he stood at a wooden lectern in front of nearly 4,000 students at Zhongnan University of Economics and Law (ZUEL) in Wuhan, China, and delivered his master’s graduation speech entirely in Chinese. Chosen to represent the international student community at the graduation ceremony, Chisom’s presentation has circulated widely across social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, drawing widespread attention online.
Watching the video clip, the natural fluency of his delivery makes it easy to forget that Mandarin is his second language. The rhythm, the precise tones, and the overall ease of his speech stand out immediately. On social media, one commenter noted, “Bro, are you AI? Because you’re speaking like a typical Chinese.” Another suggested he be appointed as Nigeria’s Ambassador to China on the spot, while others expressed simple delight, a sentiment that is incredibly easy to share.
Reflecting on the milestone, Chisom expressed immense gratitude for the academic opportunity. “Representing international students to give a graduation speech at the graduation ceremony has been an absolute honour,” he shared. “I am so grateful for this trust and opportunity to share our journey.” For readers wondering what comes next for the Nigerian scholar, he clarified that this is only the beginning: “The journey just started, still have a lot of skills to unlock.” He is currently transitioning into a PhD programme to continue his research.
For the event, he wore Zhongnan University’s traditional academic regalia. The look featured a royal blue graduation gown with wide, relaxed sleeves lined in light blue at the cuffs, layered with a deep navy shoulder drape featuring purple, green, and white floral embroidery along the lapel. Beneath the robe, he paired a white collared shirt with a dark, diagonally striped burgundy and navy tie, holding a traditional red tassel and cap while addressing the hall. The entire presentation suited the milestone perfectly.
We dare you to watch this and not be impressed
View this post on Instagram
Photo Credit: Nnabuike Chisom/Instagram