See the Shortlisted African Writers for the 2026 Caine Prize for African Writing

Gladwell Pamba is a PhD student at Concordia University Canada, where she also holds an MA in Creative Writing. She was the winner of the Ibua Manuscript Prize in 2024 and Malahat Review’s Far Horizons Award for Short Fiction in 2025. She has previously been awarded fellowships including the Oxbelly Writers Retreat, International Literary Seminars and The African Writers’ Trust. Gladwell’s works are anthologised, while others appear in Iskanchi Press, Bakwa, North West Review, Waxwing Journal, The Offing, The Rumpus and elsewhere. She is currently working on a novel and a collection of short stories.

Melara Mvogdobo (Cameroon), for Dieu Merci

Melara Mvogdobo was born in Lucerne in 1972. After studying education and giving birth to three sons, she lived in the Dominican Republic, Cameroon and back in Switzerland. In addition to her writing, she taught traumatised young people and led workshops on textile handicrafts and tropical cuisine. In 2022, she moved to Andalusia with her family. In 2023, her first novel “Von den fünf Schwestern, die auszogen, ihren Vater zu ermorden” (Edition 8, Zürich) was published. Her second novel, “Grandmothers”, was nominated for the Swiss Book Prize 2025 and was published in German in 2025 by Transit Verlag.

Yasmine Zohdi (Egypt), for The Absence of Stains

Yasmine Zohdi is a writer, translator and film critic based in Cairo, Egypt. She holds an MFA in Fiction Writing from Sarah Lawrence College, New York. A former culture editor at the independent news website Mada Masr and an alumna of Berlinale Talent Press, Zohdi is interested in the intersections between literary and cinematic forms, and how they continue to inform one another. She was an inaugural fellow of the Fiction Writers’ Program at the 2023 Oxbelly Retreat. Her work has appeared in Words Without Borders, Asymptote, Bidoun, ArabLit and The Republic, among others. She is currently working on her first novel.

Simbarashe Kundizeza (Zimbabwe), for The Blue Fighter

Simbarashe Steyn Kundizeza is a Zimbabwean writer based in Harare. His debut novel manuscript, Freelance, won the 2024 Island Prize for Debut African Fiction. He is an alumnus of the 2025 LOATAD Black Atlantic Residency and a finalist in the 2018 Africa Book Club Short Story Competition. His work has appeared in Transition Magazine (Issue 131), The Wrong Patient and Other Stories from Africa anthology, and The Shallow Tales Review. He currently serves as an Associate Editor at African Writer Magazine.

Read all the shortlisted stories here.

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All photos culled from the Caine Prize for African Writing website.