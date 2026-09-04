Meet Stephanie and Isabel Offor, Sisters Who Both Graduated With First-Class Honours in the UK!

In the same year, Stephanie and Isabel Offor have both graduated with first-class honours from the University of Leicester and Nottingham Trent University, respectively.

Stephanie, who studied Mechanical Engineering, had already won the 2025 Goldsmith Prize in recognition of excellent work done during her placement year, while Isabel was just one of 11 students to attain a first-class result in her cohort of 47 students.

According to several reports, UK first-class degree rates fell to 28.8% in 2023–24 from 37.7% in 2020–21, but achieving top honours remains highly competitive. Ogo Ogbata, Director at Creativity and Sense Consulting, who was present at the celebration, said, “Having two sisters graduate with first class honours in entirely different, rigorous disciplines (Mechanical Engineering and Law with Business) is an incredibly rare academic double feat.” The success of both sisters speaks of resilience, sacrifice, and the power of believing that dreams can be reached, she said.

Their father, Mr Chidi Offor, said the likelihood seemed almost too good to be true. He said he had been told they were on track to achieve this, but it was only when letters arrived from the universities that the moment became real. Their mother, Mrs Oluchi Offor, said her daughters had given her “wings to fly.”

Their achievement has become more than a family celebration but a moment that reflects the hopes of church families, cultural groups, and wider communities in both Nigeria and the UK that watched them grow.

Following an internship, Stephanie has already taken a bold step into the future with Caterpillar (known as the world’s largest maker of construction and mining equipment), commencing work as a manufacturing engineer soon. Isabel, with the same grace that helped her excel, urges people to dream boldly, work hard, and never let anyone make them feel inadequate.

Congratulations to the Offor sisters!