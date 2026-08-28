Yokuro Skincare Launches in Lagos with an Immersive Wellness Experience

Yokuro Skincare, a clinical African skincare brand founded by Dr. Adetola Adegoke, officially launched in Lagos on July 18. The founder, a British-Nigerian medical doctor who has practiced in the UK for over a decade, introduced guests to the world of Yokuro through an immersive experience that blended skincare, science, and wellness.

Doctors, Beauty editors, Skincare influencers, Dermatologists, Wellness enthusiasts and members of the public gathered for the Yokuro World Experience, a thoughtfully curated launch designed to engage all five senses.

Held at Soto Gallery, the venue was transformed into a calming wellness space where guests were welcomed by a custom signature scent inspired by nature before beginning their journey through the Yokuro experience.

At the heart of the event was the Yokuro Ingredient Lab, an interactive exhibition that invited guests to discover the science behind every formulation. Hero ingredients including Kojic Acid, Licorice Root, Cucumber, Allantoin and Green Tea were displayed alongside the products they power, allowing guests to see, touch and learn about the role each ingredient plays in addressing different skin concerns. The installation quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the day, with guests spending time exploring the displays, asking questions and gaining a deeper understanding of what goes into every Yokuro formula.

The experience continued with wellness-inspired food and drinks, from handcrafted cocktails to fresh juices, alongside a dedicated Reset Corner where guests enjoyed complimentary mini wellness massages. For many attendees, it became one of the highlights of the day.

Guests also explored the Yokuro Forever Routine Quiz, an interactive skin consultation designed to recommend a personalized skincare routine based on their unique skin concerns. The experience reflected the brand’s belief that skincare should be simple, intentional and tailored to the individual.

Adding a playful touch to the event, guests won products and exclusive merchandise from a retro claw machine, with cheers filling the room after every successful grab. Every attendee also left with skincare samples, full-sized products, tote bags, mirrors and other curated gifts.

Speaking during the launch, founder Dr. Adetola Adegoke shared the vision behind the brand.

“Yokuro was built to eliminate the need for complicated 10-step skincare routines. The word ‘Yokuro’ is a play on the Yoruba phrase ‘to remove.’ Our mission is to remove the guesswork, remove impurities, remove dehydrated skin and remove the frustration that so many people experience with skincare, leaving you with a routine that works for you for life. That’s why we believe in our three principles: Remove, Replenish and Reinforce. Those principles were shaped by my years treating patients in my clinic in the UK. Science is at the core of everything we do, and we’re proud to build a Made-in-Nigeria brand for the world.”

One of the most sought-after experiences of the day was Dr. Adetola’s complimentary one-on-one skin consultations. A long queue quickly formed as guests waited patiently for personalized skincare advice and product recommendations. For many, it was a rare opportunity to have their skin concerns assessed by a practicing medical doctor, bringing Yokuro’s science-first philosophy to life beyond the products themselves.

True to its philosophy of science inspired by nature, the venue featured thoughtfully designed nature-inspired installations where guests paused to connect, create content, and capture memorable moments throughout the evening.

The launch marked the beginning of Yokuro’s journey to redefine skincare as a wellness lifestyle, one rooted in science, inspired by nature and designed to simplify everyday skincare.

Yokuro Skincare products are now available on the brand’s official website at yokuroskin.com and via Instagram @yokuroskin.

See more highlights from the event here

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