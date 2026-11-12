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Olamide’s Time & Space Is Almost Here! See the Cover Art & 10 Track List

Olamide has unveiled the official artwork and 10-track tracklist for his upcoming studio album, Time & Space, arriving November 16, 2026, featuring the lead single Burukutu and a guest appearance by Fola.
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Olamide wearing a tailored suit jacket and glasses, marking the release of his new single Burukutu and his upcoming album Time and Space.

Olamide releases his new single Burukutu alongside his upcoming album Time & Space. Photo Credit: Olamide/Instagram

If Olamide‘s ‘Burukutu‘ has been on repeat, here’s something else to get into: the rapper has revealed the cover art and full tracklist for his upcoming album, Time & Space.

Scheduled for release on November 16, 2026, under YBNL Nation and EMPIRE, the ten-track body of work follows a remarkable lineage of musical evolution from one of Africa’s most enduring creative forces. Adding a deeply personal touch to the rollout, Olamide revealed that he personally painted the striking cover art for the project.

Official album cover artwork for Olamide Time & Space featuring a painted portrait of Olamide in a vintage gold frame against a red background

Olamide hand-painted the official artwork for his upcoming Time & Space, released via YBNL Nation and EMPIRE. Photo Credit: Olamide/Instagram

Listeners have already caught an exciting glimpse of what to expect from the record through the release of the lead single, Burukutu. Named after the traditional, locally brewed fermented grain beverage, the track serves up rich street-level jubilation and celebratory culture, anchored by rhythmic cadences and unmistakable Yoruba-inflected delivery. The musical journey of Time & Space spans ten carefully curated titles designed to showcase his artistic range.

The newly revealed tracklist opens with “Elohim” as the introductory piece, followed sequentially by “Skoskola“, “Say Less“, the lead anthem “Burukutu“, and “Alujon” rounding out the first half. The second half picks up the tempo with “Mbiri“, the collaborative track “Jaiye” featuring vocalist Fola, followed by “Oshey“, “Ring“, and the closing record “Jogor“. Keeping features remarkably streamlined, the album highlights a targeted guest appearance from Nigerian singer Fola, allowing Olamide’s distinctive penmanship and vocal direction to take centre stage across the entire tracklist.

Official tracklist for Olamide Time & Space album showing 10 tracks including Burukutu and Jaiye featuring Fola

The official 10-track tracklist for Olamide’s album Time & Space, featuring lead single Burukutu and a guest appearance by Fola. Photo Credit: Olamide/Instagram

This forthcoming release arrives as the direct successor to his self-titled studio album, Olamidé, which dropped in June 2025 with a sprawling 17-track setup featuring heavyweights like Wizkid. Where that previous body of work leaned into massive collaborative constellations, Time & Space scales back into a more intimate, focused exploration of sound, anchored tightly by the creative vision of the YBNL boss himself. As November 16 approaches, anticipation continues to build across Lagos and beyond, cementing yet another brilliant chapter in Olamide’s legendary catalogue.

 

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