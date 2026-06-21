Temi Ajibade’s Swan Themed Baby Shower Was a Picture-Perfect Celebration | See Photos

From the moment Temi Ajibade and her husband Mr Eazi announced that they were expecting a baby, we knew that we would be bombarded, in a good way of course, with content from their pregnancy journey.

First it was the announcement that came with looks, and then more pregnancy shoot looks, and then the premiere episode of season 5 of their podcast, and now we finally have an inside look into her beautiful baby shower! Gathered with her closest friends and family, Temi hosted an intimate afternoon wrapped in a soft, whimsical swan theme, and the styling choices did not disappoint.

For her special day, Temi went for an entirely serene aesthetic, opting for an ice-blue, mint-tinted silk gown that draped over her baby bump. The floor-length piece came with a matching fluid cape flowing down her back, giving the room a structured yet completely graceful silhouette. Keeping things refined and classic, she paired the gown with a sleek, low bun anchored by a translucent sage green floral hairpiece tucked neatly behind her ear. Linear diamond drop earrings, a clean neutral manicure, and polished makeup in warm terracotta tones completed her understated look.

The venue itself felt straight out of a storybook, decorated in a palette of pastel blues and soft greens, with a painted oval bow frame serving as the main backdrop. Guests fully aligned with the day’s aesthetic in coordinating shades of white and cream, sitting at tables featuring textured charger plates, white linen, and custom calligraphy place cards. To keep the atmosphere light and elegant, a live classical string ensemble with violinists and a cellist provided a beautiful acoustic backdrop while guests mingled, played custom guessing games on swan-illustrated stationery, and captured memories on their phones.

Of course, the attention to detail extended all the way to the menu and gifts. The buffet featured a three-tier blue and white iced cake with scalloped piping, alongside heart and swan-shaped biscuits. As a parting token, guests walked away with sleek silver boxes engraved with “Baby Ajibade” alongside classic black and white L’Oréal gift bags. A stunning pair of mint green Aquazzura strappy heels with woven floral details also sat on display, adding the perfect final touch to a truly memorable afternoon.

Photo Credit: Temi Ajibade/Instagram