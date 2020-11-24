Connect with us

News

What Donald Trump's Newly Announced "Visa Bond Pilot Program" means for African Tourists

BN TV News

#EndSARS: UK Parliament Looking to Impose Sanctions on the Nigerian Government | Watch

News

#TSMWSeries Costume Designer Talks Styling the TV Show, Nigerian Fashion And Whats Next

Career Inspired News

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory - Meet Tricia Ikponmwonba, Business Coach who grew her Consulting Practice from 0 to $100,000 in 3 days

Inspired News

Umar Dangona emerges First Runner-up at World Chemistry Competition

News

Meet Onyema Eberechukwu Ogbuagu one of the Brains Behind the New Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

News

This Jewel Jemila Look Is Proof That Sharon Ooja Has Some Seriously Impressive Offscreen Style

News

Bisola Omoregha Just Tried Out the Most Flattering Smokey Eye & Lip Combinations

News

ICYMI: Wanger Ayu's Resort Collection 'While We’re Here' Is Pretty Darn Cute

News

Today’s Lagos Judicial Panel of Enquiry sitting featured LCC CCTV Footage of #EndSARS Protesters | Watch

News

What Donald Trump’s Newly Announced “Visa Bond Pilot Program” means for African Tourists

BellaNaija.com

Published

14 mins ago

 on

It’s no new that U.S President Donald Trump has actively seen to the restriction of immigrants into the United States. A few days into his administration, Trump signed a travel ban that restricted entry into the US for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries, “to protect the US against potential acts of terrorism.”

Three years after the travel ban took effect, Nigeria was added to the list of countries restricted from permanent immigration visas, including some family and employer-sponsored visas, as well as the diversity visa lottery. According to data from the DHS, almost 30,000 Nigerians overstayed their B1/B2 visas in 2018, making Nigeria the African country with the most visa overstays.

Now, the current U.S administration under Donald Trump has issued a short-term rule termed “Visa Bond Pilot Program”, that may demand tourist and business travellers from 24 countries, including 15 African countries whose citizens had an “overstay rate” of 10% or more in 2019, to pay a bond ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 to visit the United States.

The 6-months rule, which takes effect from December 24, 2020, and runs through June 24, 2021, covers countries whose citizens are temporary visitors for “Business or pleasure” (B-1/B-2) and citizens from countries with high overstay rate.

The rule aims to serve as a “diplomatic tool to encourage foreign governments to take all appropriate actions to ensure their nationals timely depart the United States after making temporary visits.”

“The purpose of the pilot program is to assess the operational feasibility of posting, processing and discharging visa bonds, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), to help assess the burden on government agencies and identify any practical challenges related to visa bonds,” the policy document read.

“The amount of the bond, should a bond be appropriate, will be determined by the consular officer based on the circumstances of the visa applicant.”

Countries covered by the Pilot Program include Afghanistan, Angola, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Burma, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Kinshasa), Djibouti, Eritrea, the Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Laos, Liberia, Libya, Mauritania, Papua New Guinea, Sao Tome and Principe, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. Although Nigeria isn’t on the list.

Read the complete Pilot Program here.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Bullets and Whips, A Glimpse Into the Oyigbo Massacre

Kingsley Umeh: 7 Things to Consider When Setting up a Business in Lagos

#BellaNaijaMCM Ugonna Ginigeme of Vasiti.com is Helping Student Entrepreneurs Succeed

Michael Aromolaran: Citation is Simply a Mnemonic Device

Theo Ubanuike: The Hardest Part of Being a Young Adult in Today’s World
Advertisement
css.php