EndSARS: UK Parliament Looking to Impose Sanctions on the Nigerian Government | Watch

As is already known, the October 2020 #EndSARS protests and the Lekki Shooting has set Nigeria and the youths on a new course.

Although the protests may not be going on currently, actions are still being taken by well meaning Nigerians to get to the bottom of the 20-10-2020 Lekki Shooting. After the shootings, a petition was created by a Silas Ojah, one which now has over 220,000 signatures.

The United Kingdom parliament is currently deliberating the petition sanctions to hand out on Nigerian Government and officials human rights violations during the #EndSARS protest and Lekki shootings.

Watch the full video below: