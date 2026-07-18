Davido Gives Us Another Taste of Oriadé With “Gimme Dat Ting” Featuring NO11

The road to Davido’s highly anticipated sixth studio album, Oriadé, is officially in its final stretch, and the 30BG boss is keeping his foot firmly on the gas! Following the release of his lead single, “I Know Who I Be,” the Afrobeats heavy hitter has dropped a brand-new track titled “Gimme Dat Ting,” featuring the brilliant Houston-born, Nigerian-raised singer NO11. To make the moment even better, the record dropped alongside a glossy new music video directed by Maikell, giving us a taste of luxury and premium entertainment.

The visual experience kicks off on the tarmac with Davido, styled in a crisp, all-white sleeveless top and matching trousers, walking alongside his crew members. Walking with casual confidence toward a private jet branded with the “No.11” logo, the trio boards the aircraft to get the journey started. As the jet takes off, sleek 3D animated titles fly through the clouds, introducing the track name and creative team.

The scene then shifts into a completely new gear once the private jet touches down, seamlessly transitioning from luxury in the skies to high-octane speed on the ground in Abuja. A bright red Ferrari convertible and a sleek dark grey Porsche sports car cruise smoothly down a scenic highway. With the windows down and the music up, NO11 takes the wheel of the Ferrari, capturing that ultimate feeling of driving with pure freedom and zero worries.

The heart of the action lands in an expansive open-air lot framed by striking architectural arches, where Davido brings his signature vibrant energy to the screen. Wearing a light pink open button-up shirt, a thick gold chain, and a matching pink bucket hat, he performs directly to the camera alongside NO11. Their natural chemistry effortlessly bridges the track’s infectious blend of Afrobeats and Amapiano rhythms.

Bringing the heat to the performance space, the video introduces a custom yellow drift car and a stripped-back, red open-chassis car performing high-speed donuts. The cars tear across the pavement, kicking up massive, dramatic clouds of white tire smoke around the artists, while a motorcyclist adds to the adrenaline by pulling a flawless wheelie.

Watch below