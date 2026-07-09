Rita Dominic Wears an Off-the-Shoulder Royal Purple Look You’ll Want to Save

Purple has always been a colour that knows how to command attention, and Rita Dominic wears it like she has known that all along. Her latest look is elegant, beautifully sculpted, and the kind that keeps you looking a little longer because there is always another detail to notice.

The off-the-shoulder outfit is centred around a striking bodice, where heavily pleated fabric sweeps across the torso before opening into a sculptural peplum that gives the silhouette its shape. Sheer fitted mesh sleeves in the same royal purple soften the structured design, while the floor-length skirt, finished with a thigh-high slit, brings a modern edge to the look.

Rita kept the styling simple, letting the purple take centre stage. She paired the outfit with a textured tan clutch, metallic strappy heels and gold jewellery that added a warm contrast to the rich jewel tone without competing for attention.

Her voluminous curly updo framed the off-the-shoulder neckline beautifully, bringing the entire look together with an easy elegance.

Rita Dominic has always had a way of choosing pieces that feel timeless while still feeling current, and this royal purple moment is another reminder of that. Whether you’re gathering ideas for your next owambe, evening celebration or formal event, this is one look that’s worth saving.

Photo Credit: Rita Dominic/Instagram