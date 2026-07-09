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Rita Dominic Wears an Off-the-Shoulder Royal Purple Look You'll Want to Save

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Rita Dominic Wears an Off-the-Shoulder Royal Purple Look You’ll Want to Save

Rita Dominic’s latest look is a masterclass in rich colour and sharp tailoring. The iconic actress chose an elegant royal purple gown that stands out for its beautiful, architectural silhouette.
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Rita Dominic posing against a leather armchair in an off-the-shoulder royal purple gown featuring a heavily pleated sculptural peplum bodice and a high thigh-slit.

Nigerian actress Rita Dominic in a structured purple evening gown with sheer mesh sleeves, metallic strappy heels, and a curly updo hair style.

Purple has always been a colour that knows how to command attention, and Rita Dominic wears it like she has known that all along. Her latest look is elegant, beautifully sculpted, and the kind that keeps you looking a little longer because there is always another detail to notice.

The off-the-shoulder outfit is centred around a striking bodice, where heavily pleated fabric sweeps across the torso before opening into a sculptural peplum that gives the silhouette its shape. Sheer fitted mesh sleeves in the same royal purple soften the structured design, while the floor-length skirt, finished with a thigh-high slit, brings a modern edge to the look.

Rita kept the styling simple, letting the purple take centre stage. She paired the outfit with a textured tan clutch, metallic strappy heels and gold jewellery that added a warm contrast to the rich jewel tone without competing for attention.

Rita Dominic holding a woven tan leather clutch bag to highlight the intricate textured lines of her off-the-shoulder purple peplum dress bodice.

Rita Dominic wears a structured purple fashion piece featuring tight fabric pleats, gold rings, and a voluminous curly updo.

Her voluminous curly updo framed the off-the-shoulder neckline beautifully, bringing the entire look together with an easy elegance.

Rita Dominic has always had a way of choosing pieces that feel timeless while still feeling current, and this royal purple moment is another reminder of that. Whether you’re gathering ideas for your next owambe, evening celebration or formal event, this is one look that’s worth saving.

Rita Dominic standing in a doorway wearing a custom royal purple dress with a swirling pleated architectural torso, sheer sleeves, and a textured tan clutch bag.

Rita Dominic styling a rich jewel-toned purple formal dress with warm-toned accessories including gold jewellery and a woven leather tan clutch.

 

Photo Credit: Rita Dominic/Instagram 

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