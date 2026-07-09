Netflix Drops First Teaser for Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married Again?” Starring Taraji P. Henson, Jill Scott & More

The long-awaited reunion is officially happening. Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Why Did I Get Married Again?, the third instalment in Tyler Perry’s iconic relationship drama franchise, and it looks like we are in for a wild ride.

It has been sixteen years since we last checked in on our favourite, beautifully chaotic friend group in 2010’s Why Did I Get Married Too?. This time around, the crew is heading to Lake Como, Italy, for a stunning destination wedding. The occasion? Marcus and Angela’s oldest daughter is getting married.

But because it is a Tyler Perry film, things are never quite that simple. While the original couples gather to celebrate love, they quickly realise that time has not watered down their old habits. Even more intriguing, their now-grown children are starting to mirror the exact same relationship mistakes their parents made years ago.

Talking to People about the fresh direction of the sequel, Tyler Perry shared:

We’ve seen these couples go through everything, but watching them navigate their kids making the same mistakes? That’s a whole new level of drama. I wanted to explore how the trauma and triumphs we experience in our own marriages bleed into the next generation.

Fans will be thrilled to know that the original heavy hitters are back to reprise their roles. Jill Scott (Sheila), Tasha Smith (Angela), Michael Jai White (Marcus), Richard T. Jones (Mike), Lamman Rucker (Troy), and Sharon Leal (Dianne) are all confirmed.

The biggest buzz, however, surrounds Hollywood powerhouse Taraji P. Henson, who officially joins the ensemble as Roselyn. She plays a fierce, successful businesswoman and a long-time friend of the group whose child is actually marrying Marcus and Angela’s daughter.

Interestingly, bringing this sequel to life was no easy feat for Perry. The filmmaker recently revealed that he actually broke his collarbone in a severe bicycle accident in Italy just two weeks before production began. Despite the painful injury, he pushed through directing, writing, and acting, though he joked that his constant warning to the cast—”Watch my shoulder”—became so repetitive that the co-stars eventually used it as the official name for their group chat.

Why Did I Get Married Again? is scheduled for a global release on Netflix on Wednesday, 9 September 2026.

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