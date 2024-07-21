Connect with us

Joe Biden Steps Aside From 2024 Presidential Race

Published

3 mins ago

 on

The president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has officially announced this decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. In a letter addressed to Americans this evening, he stated:

It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection. I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term..

Joe Biden, who became the 46th president four years ago after winning a record number of votes, announced his intention to run for reelection on April 25, 2023, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris. On March 12, 2024, he was announced as the presumptive Democratic nominee after crossing the majority delegate threshold necessary to win the nomination.

In his letter, Joe highlighted his accomplishments over the past three and a half years, including lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans, passing the first gun safety law in 30 years, and appointing the first African American woman to the Supreme Court, among others. He also expressed gratitude to the American people for their support.

Joe’s announcement comes ahead of the Democratic National Convention, scheduled for August 19-22 in Chicago, Illinois, where the Democratic Party will officially nominate its presidential candidate either at a virtual roll call or at the conversation itself. He mentioned in his letter that he will address the nation later this week to discuss his decision in more detail.

Other candidates in the 2024 presidential election include Marianne Williamson (Democrat), Jill Stein (Green Party), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Independent), Cornel West (Independent), and Chase Oliver (Libertarian).

The 2024 US presidential election is set for November 5, 2024.

Read Joe Biden’s full letter below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden)

