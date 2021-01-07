President-Elect Joe Biden’s Win has been Declared by the US Congress

Following the protest and violence at the US Capitol from supporters of Donald Trump, on Wednesday 6th January, the United States Congress has declared President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump, Punch reports.

The decision was announced on Thursday after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and disrupted the congress’ meeting to certify the Electoral College vote, which caused some of the lawmakers who initially supported Trump’s motion to overturn the election to change their minds after the violence led to the death of one woman. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were put over the 270-threshold required to win the presidency by the counting of Vermont’s three electoral votes with a 306-232 victory.

Challenges to Biden’s win in Arizona and Pennsylvania were rejected by the congress while Senate Republicans dropped objections to Biden’s win in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin, eliminating any need for debate as a result of the incident which Biden referred to as an”Insurrection” saying, “Our democracy’s under unprecedented assault. This is not dissent. It’s disorder. It’s chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end now.”

Vice President Mike Pence stated following the count of all the Electoral College votes, “The announcement of the state of the vote by the President of the Senate shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons elected President and Vice President of the United States, each for the term beginning on the 20th day of January 2021 and shall be entered together with the list of the votes on the journals of the Senate and the House of Representatives.”

Reacting to the Congress’ decision, Trump said, “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless, there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”