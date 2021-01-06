Nigerians React to Trump protesters breaching the U.S. Capitol

Connect with us

Congress on Wednesday met to certify the Electoral College vote but was forced to a halt as the Capitol Building was hit by violence from supporters of US President Donald Trump, toppling metal barricades set up around the building, screaming “forward” and “USA! USA!”.

According to CNN, one woman got shot, protesters tussled with officers in full riot gear, some calling the officers “traitors” for doing their jobs. “About 90 minutes later, police said demonstrators got into the building and the doors to the House and Senate were being locked. Shortly after, the House floor was evacuated by police”, CNN further reports.

Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington D.C. has now announced a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am.

President Trump later spoke about the chaos via Twitter. “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”. Earlier he had encouraged his supporters to march to Capitol Hill.

Nigerians have taken to Twitter following anarchy that has been unleashed by Trump protesters at the US Capitol.

Here’s what people are saying on Twitter.

 

