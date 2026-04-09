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It’s Here! Adekunle Gold & Olamide Reunite on “Formation”

New Music Alert! Adekunle Gold and Olamide finally drop “Formation,” and it’s an instant classic for the playlist.
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Adekunle Gold and Olamide posing in a retro garage with a vintage Mercedes-Benz for their 2026 collaboration 'Formation.'

Artists Adekunle Gold and Olamide channel 70s fashion, posing against a classic black Mercedes-Benz with a custom ‘YBNL’ plate to announce their joint single, ‘Formation.’ Photo Credit: Adekunle Gold/Instagram

Do you remember when we told you that Adekunle Gold and Olamide were cooking something in the studio right? Turns out that we were right! The wait is officially over as the duo has finally released their highly anticipated new single, “Formation.”

This fresh collaboration sees AG Baby and Baddo reuniting to deliver a sleek, mid-tempo record that perfectly blends soulful high-life influences with modern Afrobeats. It is a sophisticated, “cool” track that focuses on staying in one’s lane and maintaining focus—a vibe that is already resonating with fans across the continent.

Whether you are a day-one supporter of their chemistry or just looking for a new anthem for your playlist, “Formation” is definitely the track to have on repeat this week.

Listen to the song below

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