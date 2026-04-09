Connect with us

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

MTV Staying Alive Foundation's Shuga Shorts Lab Delivers Northern Light | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Zendaya’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is One You’ll Want to Replay!

BN TV Music Scoop

Are They Family or Not? Watch Osas Ighodaro & Johnny Drille Clear the Air

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Dear Ife’s Latest Episode Explores Faith, Identity and Love Across Beliefs | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

From “Mirrors and Reflections” to “Where Love Lives”: 5 Bimbo Ademoye YouTube Films to Watch Now

BN TV Cuisine Scoop

Bake This Moist Chocolate Fudge Cake for Easter | You’ll Thank Yourself

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch DJ BigN Open Up About the Day He Was Shot & Everything That Followed on "OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz"

Beauty BN TV

See How Dimma Umeh Shapes, Fills & Defines Her Brows

BN TV Movies & TV

MTV Shuga Short Film “Let’s Do It” Explores Maternal Health & Childbirth Fears

BN TV Music

Tems Performs “What You Need” on Fallon in a Silver Mesh Look You Can’t Miss

BN TV

MTV Staying Alive Foundation’s Shuga Shorts Lab Delivers Northern Light | Watch

Set in Northern Nigeria, Northern Light tells the story of a teenage innovator navigating family pressure, financial strain, and a ticking clock, all while building a solution designed to help women access care and support.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Zahra has a plan. It is ambitious, it is brilliant, and it has a four-day window to work — after which she has agreed to get married. That is the impossible position at the heart of Northern Light, the fourth short film from the MTV Shuga Shorts Innovation Lab this year, and easily one of the most gripping.

Set in Northern Nigeria, the film follows an 18-year-old coding prodigy whose mother is seriously ill and whose brother’s gambling addiction has wiped out the family’s only income. Her one guaranteed lifeline is a wealthy man waiting for her answer, but Zahra negotiates four days first — to pitch Jikon Mata (Shield for Women), a community-powered fem-tech app she built to help women pool resources and access healthcare together. Her brother thinks she is throwing their mother’s last moments away on a fantasy. Then on the day of the pitch, her mother collapses, and everything Zahra has been holding together threatens to fall apart at once.

Starring Miracle Ada Inyanda and Ismail Khalid, and directed by AdejoStorypriestEmmanuel from a script by Victoria Ogunwemimo and Nwibe Ifechi, the film sits with a young woman who can see exactly what she is capable of, in a place where women face financial and economic exclusion rates of up to 47%. Zahra’s story does not exist in spite of that reality. It exists because of it.

Northern Light is a product of the MTV Shuga Shorts Innovation Lab, a youth-driven storytelling initiative from MTV Staying Alive Foundation that mentors emerging filmmakers and equips them with the tools, resources, and platform to tell stories built for real impact.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php