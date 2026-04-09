MTV Staying Alive Foundation’s Shuga Shorts Lab Delivers Northern Light | Watch

Zahra has a plan. It is ambitious, it is brilliant, and it has a four-day window to work — after which she has agreed to get married. That is the impossible position at the heart of Northern Light, the fourth short film from the MTV Shuga Shorts Innovation Lab this year, and easily one of the most gripping.

Set in Northern Nigeria, the film follows an 18-year-old coding prodigy whose mother is seriously ill and whose brother’s gambling addiction has wiped out the family’s only income. Her one guaranteed lifeline is a wealthy man waiting for her answer, but Zahra negotiates four days first — to pitch Jikon Mata (Shield for Women), a community-powered fem-tech app she built to help women pool resources and access healthcare together. Her brother thinks she is throwing their mother’s last moments away on a fantasy. Then on the day of the pitch, her mother collapses, and everything Zahra has been holding together threatens to fall apart at once.

Starring Miracle Ada Inyanda and Ismail Khalid, and directed by Adejo ‘Storypriest‘ Emmanuel from a script by Victoria Ogunwemimo and Nwibe Ifechi, the film sits with a young woman who can see exactly what she is capable of, in a place where women face financial and economic exclusion rates of up to 47%. Zahra’s story does not exist in spite of that reality. It exists because of it.

Northern Light is a product of the MTV Shuga Shorts Innovation Lab, a youth-driven storytelling initiative from MTV Staying Alive Foundation that mentors emerging filmmakers and equips them with the tools, resources, and platform to tell stories built for real impact.