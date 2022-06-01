Connect with us

Inside Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong's Beautiful Wedding Ceremony

#BNMeetTheStar: "Blood Sisters" Star Genoveva Umeh Is In Her Zone

Get the Scoop on Stan and Blessing Nze's Traditional & White Wedding in this Vlog

REDTV Premieres Trailer for New Film "Mighty" starring Ada Ameh, Chioma Okoli & Blessing Nze

This Episode of "Tea with Tay" Featuring Akah Nnani is Inspiring & Hilarious

Watch Kate Henshaw & Ramsey Nouah discuss "Blood Sisters"

Ini Dima-Okojie's Moroccan-Themed Bridal Shower was Full of Love and Laughter

Accelerate TV Unveils Cast Line-Up For New Romantic Comedy "Just Friends"

We're Crushing on Akah Nnani's Sharp Look for His Exclusive Interview With SCHICK Magazine

Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong's Traditional Wedding was an Awesome Display of Love & Culture

Inside Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong’s Beautiful Wedding Ceremony

Last week was a beautiful one for Nollywood star actress Ini Dima-Okojie and founder of 54Gene, Abasi Ene-Obong as the lovebirds tied the knot in two beautiful wedding ceremonies.

They had earlier, on May 19th, said “I do” in their intimate civil union with friends and family.

The couple had their traditional wedding on May 21st, which was not just a beautiful celebration of love, but a rich cultural affair that blended the couple’s Edo and Efik cultures with several celebrities in attendance.

After their traditional, the couple sealed the deal with an elegant outdoor white wedding ceremony filled with friends, family and well-wishers at the Five Palm event centre in Oniru, Lagos.

Ini left us speechless as she looked every bit a stunning bride, clad in a breathtaking wedding dress from Mazel Studio. Abasi also looked handsome and dashing in his Atafo Official suit.

The reception and after-party came with so much fun and glamor – their love can be felt in every single picture as shown here. This was followed by a classic reception where guests experienced an exclusive 4 course meal by Chef Eros and were entertained by  Loud Urban Choir, a Vocalist and Quartet.

Ini changed into a gorgeous beaded white dress designed by Derin Fabikun Co for the wedding reception.

The event was hosted by Masters of Ceremony, Roby Ekpo and Lanre Gregory. From the couple having their first dance, to the groomsmen and bridesmaids playing games, there was no shortage of fun. This was followed by speeches from their loved ones and then the afterparty.

During the speeches, Derin Fabikun, one of Ini’s bridesmaids, expressed to the couple – “This is literally a fairytale and I am so happy for you. I pray that God will bless your marriage.’’ Mimi Onalaja also added: “I have been friends with Ini for a very long time now. We are so incredibly happy for you, we are so proud of you.’’

At the after party, guests were entertained by event compere Tosan Wiltshire and DJ Anonymous.

Ini and Abasi’s magical night was full of dancing and smiles. We wish them a lifetime of happiness. See all the beautiful faces and moments below:

Credits

Bride: @inidimaokojie
Groom: @abasieneobong
Planners: @zapphire_events
Wedding Dress: @mazellebridal
Reception Dress: @derinfabikunco
Reception Dress Fabric: @glitz_allure_fabrics
Makeup: @anitabrows
Hair: @adefunkeee
Groom’s Looks: @atafo.official
Robes: @abebibridal
Photography: @the.alfe @tmoorphotography
Video: @lanreeshofilms
Decor: @theweddingguruu
Location: @thefivepalm

