See All the Fab #AsoEbiBella Guests at Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong’s Traditional Wedding

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The traditional wedding of the beautiful Nollywood actress, Ini Dima-Okojie, and her sweetheart, Abasi Ene-Obong, the CEO of 54gene, happened today.

There were a lot of gorgeous wedding guests at the ceremony, and we’re loving their #AsoEbiBella looks.

Sharon Ooja, Mimi Onalaja, Noble Igwe, Akah Nnani, Uti Nwachukwu, Kiki Omeili, and many others were spotted at the event.

See the photos below:

Sharon Ooja

 

Mimi Onalaja 

 

Osas Ighodaro

 

Adunni Ade

 

Bisola Aiyeola

 

Noble Igwe and Akah Nnani

 

Meg Otanwa

 

Tope Tedela

 

Kiki Omeili

 

Uti Nwachukwu and Waje

 

 Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

 

Tolu Bally

 

Ibrahim Suleiman

 

Jemima Osunde

 

Idia Aisien

 

Kechi Loren

 

Linda Osifo

 

Tomike Adeoye

 

Eku Edewor

 

Derin Fabikun

 

Toke Makinwa

 

Kate Henshaw

 

Lala Kemi Akindoju

 

Lilian Afegbai

 

Fade Ogunro

 

Alex Asogwa

 

