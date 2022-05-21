See All the Fab #AsoEbiBella Guests at Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong’s Traditional Wedding

The traditional wedding of the beautiful Nollywood actress, Ini Dima-Okojie, and her sweetheart, Abasi Ene-Obong, the CEO of 54gene, happened today.

There were a lot of gorgeous wedding guests at the ceremony, and we’re loving their #AsoEbiBella looks.

Sharon Ooja, Mimi Onalaja, Noble Igwe, Akah Nnani, Uti Nwachukwu, Kiki Omeili, and many others were spotted at the event.

See the photos below:

Sharon Ooja

Mimi Onalaja

Osas Ighodaro

Adunni Ade

Bisola Aiyeola

Noble Igwe and Akah Nnani

Meg Otanwa

Tope Tedela

Kiki Omeili

Uti Nwachukwu and Waje

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

Tolu Bally

Ibrahim Suleiman

Jemima Osunde

Idia Aisien

Kechi Loren

Linda Osifo

Tomike Adeoye

Eku Edewor

Derin Fabikun

Toke Makinwa

Kate Henshaw

Lala Kemi Akindoju

Lilian Afegbai

Fade Ogunro

Alex Asogwa