Check Out the Official Cast Posters for Play Network Studios’ “Glamour Girls”

“Glamour Girls” is coming back to the screens with a fresh new cast, and we have your very first look at the cast posters.

Nollywood rising stars Toke Makinwa and Temisan ‘Taymesan’ Emmanuel will star alongside Sharon Ooja, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Joselyn Dumas, and Segilola Ogidan in the forthcoming remake of the 1994 Nollywood classic “Glamour Girls,” produced by Abimbola Craig.

The remake will premiere exclusively on Netflix on June 24.

The first “Glamour Girls” follows the life of a village girl who was influenced by her friend to get a job in Lagos to live a better life. It starred Liz Benson, Ngozi Ezeonu, Eucharia Anuobi, Pat Attah, Ernest Obi, Zack Orji, and others.

See the cast poster below: