Ini Dima-Okojie Is Officially Mrs Ene-Obong!

Grab a glass of champagne and get ready to toast because actress Ini Dima-Okojie is officially a married woman.

The “Blood Sisters” and “Namaste Wahala” actress and her fiance, Abasi Ene-Obong, are legally married. Ini announced the sweet news on Instagram today, alongside photos from their civil wedding.

“Your girl is officially Mrs Ene-Obong,” wrote Ini in a caption breaking the news to her fans.

Ini looked stunning in a white off-shoulder top, pants, and veil by designer Derin Fabikun, which she complemented with subtle makeup by Rise and Glam Beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Ini Dima-Okojie and Abasi Ene-Obong announced their engagement in July 2021, and had their introduction ceremony on November 6, 2021. What began as a rant about where to get Maltesers in Lagos evolved into this beautiful moment.

Here’s their love story according to Ini:

About two years ago, on one random day, I was ranting on my Insta stories about not being able to find fresh crispy Maltesers in Lagos (they are one of my fave chocolates). Next thing, I get an email from an Abasi titled ‘Maltesers from London’ 😅 saying he saw my rant on Instagram and he was in London at the time and would love to send some Maltesers to my manager or representative’s address. One week later I got a whole bag filled with maltesers. I was so happy, I posted it on my Insta stories saying I had the best fans. But you were not just a fan and boy did you let me knowww!. Reading our old emails now… I can’t help but smile and thank God for how far we’ve come.

Check out their beautiful #BNBling moment photos here.