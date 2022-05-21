BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here’s Your Rundown of all The Beauty & Colour From This Week

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

It’s yet another beautiful weekend and as usual, we’re super stoked. As you already know, Saturdays mean one thing in our books – yes, weddings! While so many lovers around the globe are saying their “I do’s” at this moment, we’re basking in the beauty of it all.

This week, like every other, we’ve had the pleasure of witnessing love in its finest forms. From breathtaking weddings to sultry pre-wedding photos, amazing love stories, wedding inspos, and planning tips… This week came with so much colour and beauty, and we can’t get enough.

If you missed anything, don’t worry we’ve got you covered! Here’s a rundown of all the beautiful features. Click on the title links for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

The #HappilyEverRG Wedding is The Perfect Start to Your Week!

Gbemi & Roma’s Trad Was a Beautiful Blend of Cultures & Beauty

Bask in the Beauty of Love With Esther & SimmieRay’s Wedding Video

See The Perfect Blend of Love & Culture With Efe & Steve’s Edo Trad in Benin

Taiwo’s Brother Did The Introduction, Now #TeesTieTheKnot!

Oyinkan & Folu are Set For the Aisle! Their Love Story Will Make Your Day

It Was Love at First Sight For Josephine & Robert!

Damola & Demola Met in Church – Now It’s #LoveOnTheDouble!

The Big Question In the City of Love! See Lola & Mayowa’s Sweet #BNBling Moment

Check Out This Black Wedding-themed Shoot For Unique Bridal Inspo

Feel the Warmth & Love From Rukie’s Tea-Themed Bridal Shower

These 10 Looks From The #AMVCA8 are Serving Premium Reception Outfit Inspo

These Gents at the #AMVCA8 Came Through With Suave Groom Inspo For Us

Lota Chukwu is Serving Groomslady Inspo With Her #AMVCA8 Look & We’re Here For It!

Muslim Brides-to-be, This Bridal Inspo Was Made For You!

This Groom & His Squad are Serving Pure Vibes and We’re Here For It!

This Bride & Her Sister are Giving us 100% Style Lessons and We Love It!

This Father – Daughter Dance Will Totally Make Your Day!

This Couple’s #BNBling Moment Will Have You Blushing Hard!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

