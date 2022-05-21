Nollywood
First Look: You’ve Got to See Ini Dima-Okojie’s Trad Look | #AChocolateLoveStory
When a stylish Nollywood actress gets hitched, you already know to anticipate the style and Ini Dima-Okojie came through repping.
The gorgeous “Blood Sisters” and “Namaste Wahala” star got traditionally hitched with the love of her life, Abasi Ene-Obong, and she did so in style! She stunned in a traditional Edo outfit fit for a Queen.
Seeing a stylish bride is always such a pleasure and Ini Dima-Okojie brought the game on.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
And the groom:
View this post on Instagram
The couple
View this post on Instagram