First Look: You’ve Got to See Ini Dima-Okojie’s Trad Look | #AChocolateLoveStory

Published

7 hours ago

 on


When a stylish Nollywood actress gets hitched, you already know to anticipate the style and Ini Dima-Okojie came through repping.

The gorgeous “Blood Sisters” and “Namaste Wahala” star got traditionally hitched with the love of her life, Abasi Ene-Obong, and she did so in style! She stunned in a traditional Edo outfit fit for a Queen.

Seeing a stylish bride is always such a pleasure and Ini Dima-Okojie brought the game on.

 

And the groom:

 

The couple

 

