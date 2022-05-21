First Look: You’ve Got to See Ini Dima-Okojie’s Trad Look | #AChocolateLoveStory



When a stylish Nollywood actress gets hitched, you already know to anticipate the style and Ini Dima-Okojie came through repping.

The gorgeous “Blood Sisters” and “Namaste Wahala” star got traditionally hitched with the love of her life, Abasi Ene-Obong, and she did so in style! She stunned in a traditional Edo outfit fit for a Queen.

Seeing a stylish bride is always such a pleasure and Ini Dima-Okojie brought the game on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

And the groom:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

The couple