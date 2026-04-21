Building? Nova Garage Wants African Founders Under 35 for Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi

If you have been building something quietly and wondering when your moment to stand in front of the right people will come, this might be it.

Nova Garage, a new pan-African innovation platform aimed at showcasing the continent’s next generation of tech entrepreneurs, has been launched ahead of the Africa Forward Summit set for 11th–12th May 2026 in Nairobi. The initiative is led by the French-African Foundation and the Autonomous Advancement Initiative, in partnership with Concerto and Nuvision, and is organised under the High Patronage of President William Ruto of Kenya.

The Africa Forward Summit is a joint Kenya-France summit bringing together the President of the French Republic, the President of the Republic of Kenya, and other African heads of state and government, focused on innovation, growth, and Africa-France partnerships. The 11th May theme is “Inspire and Connect,” beginning with a Business Forum that will highlight the breadth of France-Africa economic partnerships, with special events focused on young people and sectors that generate jobs. Nova Garage sits right at the centre of that day.

Fifteen entrepreneurs under the age of 35 will be selected through a pan-African process to present their solutions to a jury of investors, corporate leaders, and international policymakers, with sectors of focus including energy, agriculture, mobility, and finance. The live showcase will take place on 11th May 2026 at the Kenya Cultural Centre in Nairobi.

As Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Abraham Korir Sing‘Oei, put it at the initiative’s launch: “We have spent decades speaking for Africa’s future. Perhaps it is time we made room for those who are actually building it.”

Who Can Apply

To be considered, you must be under 35, hold citizenship or refugee status in an African country, and have a business where innovation is genuinely central. You will also need to demonstrate measurable economic, social, or environmental impact, and come with a clearly identified investment or scaling need. Teams can have up to four co-founders, though only two representatives per team may attend the summit if selected.

Crucially, this is not for founders still at the idea stage. Organisers are looking for ventures with working products, clear traction, and founders ready for meaningful, high-level conversations.

What’s in It for You

Beyond the prestige of pitching in that room, selected founders gain exposure to senior policymakers and global decision-makers, direct engagement with investors and capital providers, structured networking opportunities, and enhanced international visibility. There is also seed capital and compliance support on the table for founders who make it through.

Beyond the summit itself, Nova Garage is expected to evolve into a long-term platform supporting African entrepreneurship, fostering cross-border collaboration and deepening economic and technological ties between African innovators and global partners.

Applications close on 23rd April 2026 at 17:00 East Africa Time. That is very soon, so if this speaks to what you are building, do not sit on it.

Apply now to join a curated group of African founders, investors, and operators gathering in Nairobi on 11th May 2026, at the centre of one of the continent’s most dynamic tech ecosystems.