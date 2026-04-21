“It’s Better Late Than Never,” Mr Latin Says After Graduating From NOUN With a Degree in Peace & Conflict Resolution

Bolaji Amusan, the man Yoruba Nollywood knows as Mr Latin, has given fans something to celebrate — and this time, it had nothing to do with a film set.

The veteran actor has graduated from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution. He joined the institution’s 15th convocation ceremony in full academic regalia and shared the milestone on Instagram over the weekend, and the internet responded exactly the way you would expect — with love, congratulations, and a fair amount of pride.

His caption said it best: “It’s better late than never.”

Sharing his gratitude after the ceremony, he wrote: “I return all glory to Almighty God for the success of my convocation and the completion of my BSc in Peace and Conflict Resolution. My sincere appreciation to the general public, members of the press, bloggers, colleagues, family, friends, and well-wishers for the overwhelming love, support, and goodwill. I remain truly grateful. Thank you all for standing by me.”

Also present at the convocation ceremony was fellow Yoruba screen star Odunlade Adekola, who showed up to celebrate with him.

For those who may need a quick reminder of who Mr Latin is, though we suspect most of you know, Bolaji Amusan was born in Gbongan, Osun State, began acting in 1988, and became a comedian in 1991. He acquired the stage name Mr Latin after speaking French on set during the 1992 film “50-50,” which the producer mistook for Latin. That happy accident of a name has stuck for over three decades, and the man behind it has produced over 40 films, built a career as an actor, director, and producer, and founded both Mr Latin TV and the Mr Latin Foundation.

He also made history in 2018 by becoming the first Yoruba actor elected president of the Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), a position he continues to hold.