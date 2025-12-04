No Dulling Allowed:This Hangoutwithtee Edition Lit Up Lagos

Connect with us

Ace Journalist Adesuwa Onyenokwe and Convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event, Titi Oyemade

Titi Oyemade, convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event, was able to bring TV personality Marian Anazodo and journalist Adesuwa Onyenokwe out of their usual routines and this remains a point of curiosity. Call it charm or call it strategy, but it’s clear that Titi has a way of making things happen.


Whatever the reason, these media icons not only showed up but  they fully took part. They spoke, they laughed, and they seemed to have a great time at the energising ‘No Dull Yourself’ event held on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Multipurpose Hall, University of Lagos, Akoka.
As expected, hundreds of women, tired of “dulling” and eager to live more intentionally, filled the venue for the 8th edition of this well-attended hangout. And, true to the Hangoutwithtee community, when they say “no dulling,” they take it seriously.

Adesuwa Onyenokwe having fun at the event

The day kicked off with a thoughtful blend of wellness and empowerment. Attendees enjoyed free breast cancer screenings, followed by medical checks for blood sugar and blood pressure. Female-led brands showcased their products at the lively exhibition stands, while partner organisations thrilled the audience with generous giveaways. Add in spirited dance competitions and the high-energy sisterhood vibe, there wasn’t a single dull moment.

The Breast Cancer Screening Team

The speaker lineup was nothing short of powerful. Influential voices delivered insights, inspiration, and practical wisdom that captivated the audience. Special Guest Speaker, Gerald Wolf, Deputy Consul General of the German Consulate in Lagos, gave a motivating address. Also Kayode Kuti, CEO of TertiaryDNS reminded the women to seize opportunities in an ever-changing world. Other speakers included Dr. Adeoye Adeyoola, entertainment lawyer Yemisi Falaye; DSVA Executive Secretary Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi; specialist obstetrician Dr. Olabisi Olanrewaju; and author Mariam Pedro-Tijani, who encouraged women to embrace the beauty and ease of the soft life.

Dance Competition

Each message echoed one powerful theme: Don’t dull yourself. Shine unapologetically. Live intentionally. By the end of the event, the women left refreshed, energized, and absolutely ready to take on the world, no dulling allowed.

L-R Entertainment lawyer Yemisi Falaye, Dr. Adeoye Adeyoola, Ace journalist Adesuwa Onyenokwe, CEO of TertiaryDNS, Kayode Kuti, TV Broadcaster Marian Anazodo, Convener, Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event, Titi Oyemade, Deputy Consul General of the German Consulate Lagos, Gerald Wolf, DSVA Executive Secretary Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, Author Mariam Pedro-Tijani and specialist obstetrician Dr. Olabisi Olanrewaju

Some of the attendees

