Connect with us

Living News Promotions

Villa Monticello: A Destination Beyond the Ordinary

Literature Living News Promotions

"How Depression Saved My Life" - Chude Jideonwo Talks Faith, Therapy and the Healing Power of Storytelling in New Book

Events Living News Promotions

Show Us Your Real Ones: Malta Guinness Unveils the ‘Real in Every Way’ Challenge

BN TV Living Scoop

OffAir Show with Gbemi & Toolz Take Us Inside Lagos’ Most Exclusive Luxury Spots

Living Music Scoop

Asake Is in His Style Era and His GQ Man of the Year Look Proves It

Inspired Living

Bemi Orojuogun's Love for London Buses Earns Her TikTok’s Video of the Year

Inspired Living

From Banking to Broadcast: Rosemary Egabor Afolahan on Leadership, Storytelling, and Making an Impact

Living Style

Big Sheggz Turns 30 and He’s Entering the Third Floor in Style

Career Events Living News

N230 Million Boost: Nigeria’s female Engineers Drive STEM Revolution

Beauty Inspired Living

144 Faces, 24 Hours, 2 Guinness Records: Tacha Proves Dreams Can Come True

Living

Villa Monticello: A Destination Beyond the Ordinary

Written by: Villa Monticello
Avatar photo

Published

1 day ago

 on

Sixteen suites. Distinct design. An address that has drawn attention in Accra’s growing hospitality scene.Set in the exclusive Airport Residential Area, Villa Monticello has mastered the art of understatement, though winning 14 awards for Best Boutique Hotel hardly keeps it a secret.

Each of the sixteen suites has its own character.

The Kwame Nkrumah Presidential Suite glows in bold gold, stately, indulgent, a little dramatic, the room that knows it’s the main event. The Provence Suite feels like a detour through the French countryside, all sunlight and charm, the kind of space Marie Antoinette might have claimed for herself. And the Eclectic Soho Suite? Exposed brick, bold art, a bit of edge,  the attitude of downtown New York with Accra polish.

At this place, guests don’t just stay — they discover their alter egos. Breakfast at the Brasserie becomes a slow ritual, marked by good coffee, better eggs, and Chef Jonathan’s knack for turning simple things into small luxuries. By lunchtime, the laughter grows louder, the phones stay facedown, and the jollof makes its entrance, with Ghana clearly understanding the assignment.

On Thursday nights, the Terrace takes over, filling the air with live music, beautiful people, and that perfect balance between “just one drink” and “let’s cancel tomorrow.” Couples check in for the weekend and somehow start matching outfits, while friends arrive for a single night and end up creating a weekend-long soft-life escape.

Guests often describe it as a retreat, though the steady flow of champagne suggests otherwise. It’s the kind of place no one is in a hurry to leave — and truly, why would they? Villa Monticello isn’t trying to be everywhere; it simply remains the place everyone wants to be. And somehow, that’s more than enough

 

 

 

SuiteEscape, the Villa Monticello Way. Three nights are cute. Four feels like main-character energy. Stay 3 nights, get the 4th for free

For More Information Contact us and visit us here

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php