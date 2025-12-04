Villa Monticello: A Destination Beyond the Ordinary

Sixteen suites. Distinct design. An address that has drawn attention in Accra’s growing hospitality scene.Set in the exclusive Airport Residential Area, Villa Monticello has mastered the art of understatement, though winning 14 awards for Best Boutique Hotel hardly keeps it a secret.

Each of the sixteen suites has its own character.

The Kwame Nkrumah Presidential Suite glows in bold gold, stately, indulgent, a little dramatic, the room that knows it’s the main event. The Provence Suite feels like a detour through the French countryside, all sunlight and charm, the kind of space Marie Antoinette might have claimed for herself. And the Eclectic Soho Suite? Exposed brick, bold art, a bit of edge, the attitude of downtown New York with Accra polish.

At this place, guests don’t just stay — they discover their alter egos. Breakfast at the Brasserie becomes a slow ritual, marked by good coffee, better eggs, and Chef Jonathan’s knack for turning simple things into small luxuries. By lunchtime, the laughter grows louder, the phones stay facedown, and the jollof makes its entrance, with Ghana clearly understanding the assignment.

On Thursday nights, the Terrace takes over, filling the air with live music, beautiful people, and that perfect balance between “just one drink” and “let’s cancel tomorrow.” Couples check in for the weekend and somehow start matching outfits, while friends arrive for a single night and end up creating a weekend-long soft-life escape.

Guests often describe it as a retreat, though the steady flow of champagne suggests otherwise. It’s the kind of place no one is in a hurry to leave — and truly, why would they? Villa Monticello isn’t trying to be everywhere; it simply remains the place everyone wants to be. And somehow, that’s more than enough

SuiteEscape, the Villa Monticello Way. Three nights are cute. Four feels like main-character energy. Stay 3 nights, get the 4th for free

