Idia Aisien Launches “Rich Sleep”: The Bold New Sleepwear Brand Championing Inclusivity and Elevating How Africa Rests

Luxury lifestyle influencer, actress, philanthropist and champagne heiress Idia Aisien is redefining what it means to build a modern African legacy with the launch of her groundbreaking sleepwear and loungewear brand, Rich Sleep. More than a fashion label, Rich Sleep represents Aisien’s vision for a new dynasty rooted in comfort, inclusivity, culture and a reimagined appreciation for rest.

Rich Sleep enters the market with a bold and refreshing purpose to elevate the culture of rest in a society where hustle is glorified and rest is often viewed as a luxury. By championing sleep as an intentional, wellness-driven ritual, the brand challenges existing narratives and introduces a new standard for lifestyle elevation across Africa and beyond.



What sets Rich Sleep apart is its inclusive approach to luxury. While most luxury sleepwear brands are typically built around women, Rich Sleep is intentionally designed for everyone; men, women, children and entire families seeking comfort, bonding, and beautiful shared rituals at home. It is one of the Nigerian luxury sleepwear brands to champion genderless comfort, proving that luxury should not exclude and comfort should never be limited to one demographic.



Aisien speaks deeply to this mission, saying: “I created Rich Sleep because rest is universal. Everyone deserves to feel comfortable when they unwind; men, women and children. Luxury should not be exclusive; it should be a shared experience for the entire family. Rich Sleep is my way of elevating how we rest, how we connect, and how we show up for ourselves and each other.”



Beyond its inclusive positioning, Rich Sleep proudly represents a new wave of African-made excellence. Each piece is ethically crafted in Nigeria, far from assembly-line factories or overseas sweatshops. The brand’s commitment to local craftsmanship marks a significant milestone in the luxury sleepwear category, proving that world-class comfort and design can originate from Africa and compete on the global stage.



Rich Sleep aligns with global wellness trends that celebrate restoration, intentional living, and the elevation of everyday rituals. It is designed for individuals and families who believe in the beauty of slowing down and creating elevated moments within the sanctuary of home. More than clothing, Rich Sleep introduces a lifestyle – one that blends cozy luxury with mindfulness.



Idia Aisien, known for her elegance, authenticity, and influence across entertainment, philanthropy, and luxury culture, brings her distinct perspective to the brand. With Rich Sleep, she steps confidently into a new realm of entrepreneurship and cultural impact, creating a legacy that merges glamour with purpose and innovation with tradition.

Rich Sleep offers the world a new narrative – one where rest is celebrated, inclusivity is standard, and African craftsmanship shines unapologetically on the global stage.

