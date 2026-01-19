Nigeria’s Adeola Olufunke Akinsulure Makes Top 10 for $1 Million GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize 2026

A Nigerian teacher is among the world’s top 10 this year for one of education’s biggest awards. Adeola Olufunke Akinsulure, who teaches Biology at Omole Senior Grammar School in Ikeja, Lagos, has been named a finalist for the GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize 2026, a Varkey Foundation initiative run in partnership with UNESCO. She stood out from over 5,000 nominees from 139 countries.

The $1 million prize, now in its 10th year, recognises exceptional teachers who have made outstanding contributions to education and highlights the vital role teachers play in society. Winners are chosen not only for exam results but for the broader impact they have on students’ lives and communities.

At Omole Senior Grammar School, Adeola has transformed how students engage with science. Using her SOAR+T teaching model—which combines music, role play, gamified assessments, and low-cost digital tools—she has made biology more accessible and exciting. Her efforts have seen WASSCE Biology credit passes jump from 45.3% to 99% in a single year, and the school is now ranked among the Top 50 in West Africa.

Beyond academics, Adeola founded the Environmental Bees Club and REACHHer Hub, leading projects in robotics, AI, and waste-to-wealth, as well as a menstrual health and leadership programme that has reached over 500 girls in 106 schools. She has also trained more than 30,000 teachers in creative, low-cost teaching methods across Nigeria.

Sunny Varkey, founder of the Global Teacher Prize, praised Adeola for her far-reaching impact. Highlighting the importance of teachers who go beyond textbooks, he said:

Congratulations, Adeola. This honour recognises not only what you teach, but the incredible impact you make every day. Your work extends far beyond the classroom – it touches lives, shapes communities, and helps define our shared future. In a rapidly changing world, it is only by prioritising education that we can safeguard our tomorrows and face the future with confidence.

UNESCO also recognised her efforts. Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director-General for Education, noted the challenges teachers face globally and the need to invest in their work. On Adeola’s contribution, she said:

UNESCO is honoured to stand alongside the Global Teacher Prize in celebrating the extraordinary commitment of teachers everywhere. Our world is navigating profound challenges – from teacher shortages and rapid technological shifts to the urgent demands of climate action. If we are to build a just, inclusive and sustainable future, we must recognise a simple truth: we cannot rise to this moment unless we invest in teachers.

Adeola will join the other finalists in Dubai next month for SPARK Dubai 2026, a conference bringing together education experts, teachers, and students from more than 50 countries. The other top 10 finalists come from countries including Italy, Spain, Australia, Poland, Argentina, the USA, India, and Colombia.

