Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Adebola Williams, Mfon Ekpo & Chude Jideonwo celebrate their friendship in new episode of #WithChude

BN TV Comedy

Watch Taaooma’s New Skit featuring Ronke Oshodi Oke & Folagade Banks

BN TV Living

Relationship, New Apartment & More – Watch Dimma Umeh’s New Q&A Vlog!

BN TV Movies & TV

BBNaija's Modella chats with Ebuka about her role as a fake HM & how she executed her task | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: 10 Questions with… Pharmsavi

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Get to Know Kess a Little More in this '10 Questions With…' Episode

BN TV Living

Kezia Eniang’s Dreamy Holiday Getaway in Accra is Giving Major FOMO

Beauty BN TV

Dimma Umeh's Tips on How to Easily Contour Your Nose

BN TV Living

Wondering What a Getaway to Kajiado is Like? Kate Kendy Gives Us A Glimpse!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Get Ready for a Good Laugh with Bimbo Ademoye's New Web Series "Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion"

BN TV

Adebola Williams, Mfon Ekpo & Chude Jideonwo celebrate their friendship in new episode of #WithChude

Published

5 hours ago

 on

In the exciting and emotional new episode of #WithChude, the host, Chude Jideonwo, chats with two of his longtime friends, Adebola Williams and Mfon Ekpo, in celebration of World Friendship Day.

They discuss what friendship means to them, the contour, and the journey so far.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

Mfon Ekpo on friendship after marriage:

When you get married, my relationship with either of you changes. And it doesn’t change because ‘Oh marriage changes everything’, no.

It changes because you have to also intentionally create space for the other person and respect the person that is now as important, if not more. So, I don’t expect Bola… I don’t expect to be Bola’s first call. I expect his wife to be his first call so that even if he calls me first, I will ask, ‘have you called your wife?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

To watch the video version of the podcast, subscribe to watch.withchude.com or to listen.withchude.com or Apple Premium to listen. You can also find all past episodes on listen.withchude.com and watch.withchude.com.

To get the all-in-one package at a discount, go to all.withchude.com.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Hot Topic: BBNaija – Is All Fair in Games & Evictions?

Rita Chidinma: Remote Jobs – A Panacea for Stay-At-Home Moms

Money Matters with Nimi: Tips to Help you Prepare for the Back-to-School Season

Adedamola Adedayo: “Bayanni” EP is the Passable Mavin Head Start

Eria Obozuwa: Lala Akindoju is Coming Into Her Own
css.php