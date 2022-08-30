Adebola Williams, Mfon Ekpo & Chude Jideonwo celebrate their friendship in new episode of #WithChude

In the exciting and emotional new episode of #WithChude, the host, Chude Jideonwo, chats with two of his longtime friends, Adebola Williams and Mfon Ekpo, in celebration of World Friendship Day.

They discuss what friendship means to them, the contour, and the journey so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

Mfon Ekpo on friendship after marriage:

When you get married, my relationship with either of you changes. And it doesn’t change because ‘Oh marriage changes everything’, no. It changes because you have to also intentionally create space for the other person and respect the person that is now as important, if not more. So, I don’t expect Bola… I don’t expect to be Bola’s first call. I expect his wife to be his first call so that even if he calls me first, I will ask, ‘have you called your wife?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

To watch the video version of the podcast, subscribe to watch.withchude.com or to listen.withchude.com or Apple Premium to listen. You can also find all past episodes on listen.withchude.com and watch.withchude.com.

To get the all-in-one package at a discount, go to all.withchude.com.