Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham Among FIFA’s Top Goalscorers at the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been one of the most thrilling tournaments in recent memory, and none of it would have been possible without the players whose goals have kept their countries alive and the crowds on their feet. FIFA has released its top goalscorers standings, and among the leading names on that list are two players whose performances have been at the very heart of their countries’ runs: Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham.

Mbappé currently sits at the top of the Golden Boot standings with an astonishing eight goals, locked in a thrilling neck-and-neck race with Argentina’s Lionel Messi. Born in Paris to a Cameroonian father and an Algerian mother, the French captain has been the defining force of this tournament. He opened with a brace against Senegal, added two more against Iraq, delivered another double against Sweden in the Round of 32, converted a crucial penalty against Paraguay in the last 16, and found the net against Morocco to send Les Bleus through.

Having already broken the record as the World Cup’s all-time top knockout-stage goalscorer, Mbappé is perfectly positioned to extend his historic run when France faces Spain in a massive semi-final clash on Tuesday, 14 July.

Equally spectacular has been England’s Jude Bellingham. Born in Stourbridge to a father of Jamaican descent, the Real Madrid midfielder has netted six goals in six games. Following back-to-back braces against Mexico in the Round of 16 and Norway in the quarterfinals, he became the first player to register consecutive multi-goal knockout-stage games at a World Cup since Diego Maradona in 1986.

From firing England ahead in their 4-2 opening victory over Croatia to forcing the breakthrough against Panama and dominating the Azteca Stadium against Mexico, Bellingham has been unstoppable. His extra-time winner against Norway sealed England’s place in the semi-finals, setting up a blockbuster showdown against Argentina on Wednesday, 15 July.

Mbappé and Bellingham are not alone in those standings, of course. Lionel Messi sits level with Mbappé on eight goals, while Erling Haaland bowed out of the tournament with seven after Norway’s quarterfinal elimination. Harry Kane, who has gone past Gary Lineker as England’s top World Cup scorer, sits on six alongside Bellingham, meaning England head into the semi-finals with two players in genuine Golden Boot contention. With the semi-finals and potentially a final still to come, the stakes only get higher from here.