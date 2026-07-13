Connect with us

Scoop Sports

Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham Among FIFA's Top Goalscorers at the 2026 World Cup

Beauty Scoop Style

Rita Dominic Turns Up in Monochrome Yellow for Her Birthday and the Look Is Stunning

Inspired Scoop

History Made! Nehemiah Shanum Danjuma Becomes the First Deaf Lawyer From Northern Nigeria

Inspired Scoop Sweet Spot

Nigerian Law School Graduates Are Breaking the Internet With Their Call to the Bar Stories

Scoop Style

How Do You Style Apple Green and Gold? Take Notes From Toyin Abraham

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Wumi Toriola's Birthday Came With Six Gorgeous Looks & Plenty of Style Inspiration

Inspired Scoop

"This Is Where I'm Meant to Be": Tems Talks Her Journey, Fashion & Fame in British Vogue

News Scoop

All Abducted Oyo Pupils and Teachers Rescued After 56-Day Ordeal

BN TV Music Scoop

Asake Trades City Lights for Castles and Bulls in His New "MCBH" Video

Beauty Scoop Style

Coral-Red Chanel, Sculptural Natural Hair & Burgundy Lips: Lupita Nyong'o at The Odyssey Paris Premiere

Scoop

Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham Among FIFA’s Top Goalscorers at the 2026 World Cup

Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi are level at the top of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot standings with eight goals each, while Jude Bellingham sits on six after back-to-back braces against Mexico and Norway sent England into the semi-finals.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Kylian Mbappé holding the silver FIFA Player of the Match trophy next to Jude Bellingham holding his respective Michelob Ultra Player of the Match award.

World Cup top goalscorers Kylian Mbappé of France and Jude Bellingham of England holding their individual Player of the Match trophies earned during their historic knockout stage campaigns.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been one of the most thrilling tournaments in recent memory, and none of it would have been possible without the players whose goals have kept their countries alive and the crowds on their feet. FIFA has released its top goalscorers standings, and among the leading names on that list are two players whose performances have been at the very heart of their countries’ runs: Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham.

Mbappé currently sits at the top of the Golden Boot standings with an astonishing eight goals, locked in a thrilling neck-and-neck race with Argentina’s Lionel Messi. Born in Paris to a Cameroonian father and an Algerian mother, the French captain has been the defining force of this tournament. He opened with a brace against Senegal, added two more against Iraq, delivered another double against Sweden in the Round of 32, converted a crucial penalty against Paraguay in the last 16, and found the net against Morocco to send Les Bleus through.

France captain Kylian Mbappé running down the pitch and gesturing a thumbs-up celebration after scoring a goal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kylian Mbappé in the blue France national team kit celebrates one of his tournament goals, leading the Golden Boot standings with eight goals ahead of the semi-final against Spain. Photo Credit: Kylian Mbappé/Instagram

Having already broken the record as the World Cup’s all-time top knockout-stage goalscorer, Mbappé is perfectly positioned to extend his historic run when France faces Spain in a massive semi-final clash on Tuesday, 14 July.

Equally spectacular has been England’s Jude Bellingham. Born in Stourbridge to a father of Jamaican descent, the Real Madrid midfielder has netted six goals in six games. Following back-to-back braces against Mexico in the Round of 16 and Norway in the quarterfinals, he became the first player to register consecutive multi-goal knockout-stage games at a World Cup since Diego Maradona in 1986.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham striking a football mid-air past a Norway defender during the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage match.

Jude Bellingham in the number 10 white England kit during the World Cup quarter-final match against Norway, where his decisive goal sealed England’s semi-final spot against Argentina. Photo Credit: Jude Bellingham/Instagram

From firing England ahead in their 4-2 opening victory over Croatia to forcing the breakthrough against Panama and dominating the Azteca Stadium against Mexico, Bellingham has been unstoppable. His extra-time winner against Norway sealed England’s place in the semi-finals, setting up a blockbuster showdown against Argentina on Wednesday, 15 July.

Mbappé and Bellingham are not alone in those standings, of course. Lionel Messi sits level with Mbappé on eight goals, while Erling Haaland bowed out of the tournament with seven after Norway’s quarterfinal elimination. Harry Kane, who has gone past Gary Lineker as England’s top World Cup scorer, sits on six alongside Bellingham, meaning England head into the semi-finals with two players in genuine Golden Boot contention. With the semi-finals and potentially a final still to come, the stakes only get higher from here.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php