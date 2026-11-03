Ejiro Amos Tafiri Unveils REVERIE, Its Spring/Summer 2027 Collection, Celebrating Reinvention in African Luxury

Ejiro Amos Tafiri, a Pan-African luxury fashion house founded in Lagos in 2010, has unveiled REVERIE, its Spring/Summer 2027 (SS27) collection, at an exclusive private showcase in Lagos on Sunday, October 25, 2026, held alongside Lagos Fashion Week.

The showcase brought together distinguished guests, fashion industry leaders, patrons and representatives of the British Council Nigeria, including chef and media personality Hilda Baci, for a presentation of the house’s latest collection.

REVERIE explores renewal and reinvention through contemporary African luxury. Bringing together expressive silhouettes, intricate craftsmanship and a refined colour palette, the collection presents a visual statement that celebrates the evolving language of African fashion.

Through considered design and craftsmanship, REVERIE reflects the house’s continued exploration of contemporary African aesthetics, presenting pieces that balance creative expression with the distinctive design sensibility for which Ejiro Amos Tafiri is known.

Founded by designer Ejiro Amos Tafiri, known for her signature Drapes, the fashion house has spent 16 years developing a distinctive identity within the luxury fashion landscape. Its design language is characterized by expressive drapery, fluid tailoring and the thoughtful use of indigenous textiles, bringing African craftsmanship into contemporary fashion.

The Lagos unveiling followed the third edition of Fashioning a Legacy: Leaving a Mark in Time, held on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at the British Council in Ikoyi, Lagos. The conference brought together designers, stylists, retail professionals and emerging creatives to discuss building sustainable careers and creating lasting impact within the fashion industry.

Together, the events reflect Ejiro Amos Tafiri’s continued engagement with the broader creative ecosystem, connecting fashion, education, craftsmanship and the development of emerging talent.

The REVERIE presentation forms part of the house’s 16-year milestone and will be followed by an exclusive showcase in Abuja on November 21, 2026. The forthcoming event will bring together members of the diplomatic community, government officials, fashion patrons and invited guests for a further presentation of the house’s work.

As Ejiro Amos Tafiri looks towards its next chapter, REVERIE embodies an ongoing exploration of renewal and reinvention, reinforcing the house’s commitment to advancing contemporary African luxury through expressive design and intricate craftsmanship.

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