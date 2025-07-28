How I Became the Best Graduating Student at a Turkish University

My name is Amaka Jasmine Oberhiri, from Delta State, Nigeria. I grew up in the bustling city of Lagos. From a young age, I was a bookworm. You’d often find me ducking my head in one literary piece or the other. I fondly remember my mum saying, “Everything is not book book.” Thankfully, I developed other interests that helped me maintain a balanced life.

My academic journey up until secondary school was smooth for the most part. I was always a top student. In 2018, I graduated from secondary school as the best graduating student and Valedictorian. However, life took an unexpected turn when I couldn’t start university in the same year due to admission complications despite my excellent grades.

I thought a one-year wait was tolerable, until it turned to 2 and a half years. In between this time was a season of fear, uncertainty and confusion. Things weren’t looking bright, and many times I couldn’t see a way forward. I, however, chose to trust God and continued serving in my local church, singing in the choir, volunteering during programs, and working on self-development. After a while, I began exploring international opportunities, and when I started making headway, a global lockdown was declared, making it impossible for me to travel out. I was crushed and started slipping into depression. It felt like the whole world was against me. It took the grace of God and encouragement from my family to come out of that dark place. Finally, in 2021, I got the opportunity to travel to Turkey when the global lockdown ban was lifted.

And then, my new journey began. A new country, a new culture, and a new language. Far from home and anything familiar. I battled a lot of self-doubt, but God has been a strong pillar throughout my life. I found community and continued serving with my gifts, singing in the choir, anchoring youth programs, serving in the media unit at church and occupying leadership roles at different levels.

Then came the challenges. Documentation issues that kept me worried, struggling to find suitable accommodation for over a year, from almost getting scammed to having to live in a hotel for an entire month! Several financial constraints threatened my academic pursuit. Learning to speak Turkish for better communication, getting Covid and recovering, all while striving to stay at the top of my studies. Not forgetting the 2 major earthquake occurrences–the first one took many lives and caused us to move classes online for a while, and the second had me in shock and panic mode.

Against all odds, I made it to my final year and 7 years later since secondary school graduation, I finished my BA with First Class honours in New Media and Communication from Nisantasi University and also got named the Best Graduating Student and Valedictorian, class of 2025.

That moment, speaking in front of my entire university, was surreal for me. This young Nigerian lady, who spent her formative years in Lagos, was now standing in front of an international crowd in a foreign land, representing the Nigerian youth. It was a moment that spoke to me that, truly, dreams are valid. Through the sleepless nights, secret tears and silent battles, I persevered. This achievement reinforced my belief that excellence has no geographical limit. And that the Nigerian youth can thrive anywhere. From small towns to international crowds.

This journey has not been the easiest, but it makes my success story even better. As I progress in my journey, I’m holding on to faith and determination that whatever I desire is achievable, with God on my side.