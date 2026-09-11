In Brief: Why Did Aliko Dangote Build a Refinery?

When you step into Aliko Dangote‘s office, you’re greeted by an inscription that says: “Nothing is impossible.” That, on the surface, reads like motivation, but it is a prayer. A prayer that every man who dreams of building systems that fully work out of Nigeria or Africa needs. It is a prayer that Aliko Dangote needs to believe has been accepted by God every time he embarks on a new production. From textiles, salt, flour, cement, fertilisers and other products, and now the refinery, why did a man who has accomplished probably everything decide to build one of the largest refineries in the world, with the assurance of facing some of the toughest challenges in the world?

In his interview with the School of the Hardknocks, Aliko Dangote said he has passed the stage of building a business to make money. “It is to leave a legacy,” he said. This intention to leave a legacy may have spurred the richest man in Africa to build a refinery, but it was not the only reason. “We realised that the Dangote Group had so much, but that cash was too much to go into the current businesses that we were doing; they wouldn’t absorb cash flow.” But a refinery, a multibillion-dollar project, will definitely absorb the cash flow. And that met the belief and vision of Aliko Dangote of building Nigeria and Africa into a self-sustaining continent that wouldn’t rely on external production or survival. Despite having one of the largest oil reserves in the world, for instance, Nigeria did not have a fully operating large-scale oil refinery until Dangote’s refinery, which now has the capacity to process over 700,000 barrels per day.

In 2007, Aliko Dangote, through a consortium, acquired interests in three of the four government-owned refineries in Nigeria with the intention of relaunching their operations. But the deal did not go through, and Dangote said that even though the money was returned, they lost money because “advisers and lawyers were hired and money was borrowed from the bank, which we had to return,” he said. But that experience began the preparation for what would become the Dangote Refinery. The refinery project was formally announced in 2013, with major engineering, financing and licensing work following in 2014. Physical construction followed later. It was officially inaugurated and commissioned in 2023, and refinery operations began in 2024. The refinery started processing crude and producing products, including diesel and aviation fuel.

But building a refinery is not as simple as building a housing estate. As Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu aptly put it at the 2026 ADF-YGL Convening, an event that brought together Young Global Leaders through the Aliko Dangote Foundation and World Economic Forum to Lagos for an immersive experience, “Aliko Dangote built a country around the refinery and then built the refinery.” A tour around the refinery will expose this to anyone. Currently, the refinery sits on a landmass that is seven times bigger than Victoria Island. It generates its own electricity with a 435-megawatt power plant that can meet the total electricity needs of about five states in Nigeria, similar to the coverage area of a major distribution company like the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, which serves Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, and Kwara. The refinery has an estate housing units that accommodate more than 4,000 people, with adequate facilities like supermarkets and others. Through the refinery, more than 300,000 Nigerians have been employed and over 400 artisans trained.

The Dangote Refinery lives and survives on its own; from water and energy to production, it is one of the largest construction complexes in the world, operating as the world’s largest single-train refinery. It has become an exceptional legacy because, when it was built, there was no template for Alhaji Aliko Dangote in Africa, but it has now become a lifelong template. Due to his experience, and because the majority of the equipment used in building the refinery was bought and imported, and is therefore owned by Dangote, the refinery is expanding to double its operations in Nigeria and extend to Africa.

As someone who staunchly believes in legacy and Africa building for itself, Dangote believes in giving a lot of opportunities to the coming generation so the chain can continue to be launched. At the 2026 ADF-YGL Convening, Aliko Dangote sat while his daughter, Fatima Aliko-Dangote, the Group Executive Director of Dangote Industries Limited, delivered the opening speech. And it is such a thing of pride for a father to witness his child strengthening his legacy orientation.

In her opening speech, Fatima said, “A refinery is not only about fuel. It is about energy. And energy is not just one sector of the economy. It is the foundation on which so much else depends: transport, food systems, hospitals, schools, telecommunications, manufacturing, aviation, ports, small businesses, households and national security. When energy systems are weak, everything else becomes more fragile. When they are strong, they create the conditions for enterprise, mobility, jobs, industry and confidence.”

On legacy, she said, “For too long, Africa has been described mainly in terms of what it has: oil, gas, minerals, land, people, culture, music, stories and ideas. But having the source is not the same as controlling what happens to it. It is not the same as building the systems that transform it. It is not the same as retaining the value it creates. The question before us is how we discipline our optimism.”

To build the refinery, Dangote had to build several systems. For instance, the equipment to build the refinery was shipped in and would need to be transported from the port to the construction site. Due to the heaviness of the equipment, a private jetty was built around an artificial land road. Dredgers from Europe and elsewhere were brought in to dredge about 60 million cubic metres of sand for sandfilling. A quarry had to be built. Electricity is being self-generated. Water is being self-generated. Private security was commissioned for safety.

“Nobody has ever believed this refinery would work. I got into this ocean, but I realised this ocean is too deep, but I have already reached halfway, and if I turn back, I won’t get to my destination. The only way for me is to continue. At one point, all my assets were taken: refinery, cement, everything I own, apart from the house that I live in. I think what the next generation has to really look at is: how do you really make our continent great? Because we shouldn’t be where we are. We have the youngest, most vibrant, hardworking young generation. We were ahead of a few countries [that are now ahead of us]. So what is missing in our own?”

This is why the Dangote Refinery is like a country, as Governor Sanwo-Olu put it. Driving through the Coastal Road, the refinery seems located almost far out of Lagos. And as you tour through the refinery, your eyes and brain will be wowed by the immense and gigantic project that has been built. As you tour through storage tanks for different products, each with a capacity of 60,000,000 litres or more, and the fertiliser plant, which sits on about 500 hectares of land, you will understand why Aliko Dangote believes Africa can build what it has for itself. Because he has built it.

To understand the magnitude of what Dangote has achieved with the refinery, you have to be there. Seeing is believing.