Social media has become a central part of modern life. It shapes how we communicate, how we see ourselves, and how we connect with others. Like every aspect of our lives, it has also influenced romantic relationships. From how people meet to how they express love and handle conflict, social media now plays a powerful role. This raises the question: Has social media altered the level of commitment in relationships today?

The short answer is yes, but not in just one way. Social media has both strengthened and weakened commitment, depending on how it is used. Let’s explore areas social media has influenced relationships these days.

In the past, relationships often started through family, friends, work or shared communities. Parents introduce children, friends introduce friends, and circles introduce circles. However, today, social media platforms and dating apps make it easy to meet people from anywhere in the world.

While this has expanded options, it has also created a sense of endless choice. When people believe there is always someone better just a swipe away, commitment can feel less urgent. Some individuals enter relationships with one foot already outside the door, constantly comparing their partner to others they see online. This mindset can make it harder to fully invest in one person.

One of the strongest ways social media affects relationships is through comparison. Online, couples often share only their happiest moments: vacations, gifts, anniversaries and public displays of affection. What is rarely shown are arguments, misunderstandings or emotional struggles, which many don’t (can’t) see.

Seeing these filtered highlights can make people question their own relationships. They may feel their partner is not doing enough or that their relationship is failing, even when it is healthy. Over time, this constant comparison can weaken commitment by creating dissatisfaction where none existed.

Also, social media has made communication easier. Couples can stay connected through messages, calls and shared content, even when they are far apart. For long-distance relationships, this can strengthen emotional bonds and maintain closeness.

One of the struggles in relationships that is not often discussed is online approval. Some people begin to measure their relationship’s value by how it appears online rather than how it feels in private. Others may stay in unhappy relationships for appearances or leave stable ones because they feel they are missing out on something more exciting. This fear of missing out often makes long-term commitment feel restrictive instead of meaningful.

Despite its challenges, social media is not harmful to relationships. When used intentionally, it can strengthen commitment. Couples can celebrate milestones, support each other publicly and learn from relationship advice and shared experiences online. Couples build social media platforms that generate income for them.

The key thing is awareness and boundaries. Couples who communicate openly, limit unhealthy comparisons and prioritise real-life connection over online performance are more likely to build lasting commitment. So, has social media influenced the state of commitment in relationships today? Without doubt, it has. It has changed how relationships start, how people communicate and how commitment is perceived. While it offers space for connection, it also introduces distractions, comparisons and pressures that can weaken emotional investment.

Do you agree?