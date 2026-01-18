Smart Emmanuel: How Tiny Daily Wins Help Build Extraordinary Lives

Many people underestimate their own success. This often happens because we tend to focus solely on our larger, more challenging goals while neglecting the smaller, everyday accomplishments we achieve. Most people wake up every morning and complete numerous small tasks, such as having breakfast, getting cleaned up, and arriving at work or school. We are unique among living creatures in our ability to set and achieve goals, yet we often fail to recognise the significance of this achievement. We tend to concentrate on the bigger, more ambitious goals that we may not reach.

Meanwhile, the big goals, too, when we achieve them, we dismiss them after a while: The admission we pursued and eventually secured, the partner or spouse we desperately wanted and eventually dated or married, the contract we ultimately obtained, and the job we eventually landed after several rejections. We sometimes refrain from dwelling on past successes because we believe it might distract us from focusing on our current goals. However, by forgetting both the small milestones we’ve achieved and the larger goals we’ve accomplished, we overlook our capacity to reach the goals ahead of us. It’s important to remember that fear and self-doubt are not our allies in this journey.

We also miss the lessons that our past successes teach us. Beyond acts of God, those who fail at nano goals usually do many things wrong. If you missed your bus to work, it is because you woke up late. If you did not pass that test in class, it is because you did not read for it. The point is that nano goals are so easy that all you have to do is do them, but that is not the full picture. You also have to avoid doing things that make your nano goals hard to achieve. If you get drunk the night before your exam, you will probably fail. If you watch a movie all night, you will probably be late to work the next day. If you postpone shopping for new toothpaste, you may have to go to your meeting with mouth odour or get there late.

The key point is that success isn’t just about how many things you do right; it’s also about avoiding mistakes. For example, if you pick up your toothbrush and apply toothpaste, you will successfully brush your teeth. However, if you forget to buy toothpaste, misplace your toothbrush, or choose not to brush, you won’t achieve that goal—not because it’s impossible, but because you’ve made errors. This principle applies to larger goals as well.

What is often missing in achieving big goals is not just a plan, but the understanding of the knowledge gap involved. When it was common to use matchsticks to light a lantern, you didn’t assume that it was impossible to ignite the match because a few sticks failed. You had tried it many times before and knew that persistence would eventually lead to success. This understanding—that success is possible—is the foundation of achievement.

Another important point is recognising when to change a matchstick that isn’t igniting or is broken. These are fundamental lessons we often overlook when pursuing larger goals. When a plan isn’t working, people tend to believe that success is unattainable. They close themselves off to others who have faced similar tough challenges and triumphed. More importantly, they forget their own past successes—like waking up early for a class, despite it being difficult and sleep feeling like paradise. These nano goals set the groundwork for tackling bigger ambitions.

People often forget an essential lesson that all kids learn early on: always ask what you don’t know. Although we are overwhelmed with information, we seem to know less and less about how to achieve our big goals. A student with excellent grades might miss out on a scholarship simply because they don’t know how to apply, while another student with average grades could secure a full scholarship with great benefits because they do understand the application process.

This lack of knowledge can be a significant burden for many. They find themselves asking questions such as: How do I obtain residency in a new country? How can I land a high-paying job? How do I afford the finer things in life? How can I break a bad habit? How do I pass this exam? How can I raise better children? The list goes on.

There is always an answer to every question that has already been solved. Most human questions have an answer. It takes humility, good character and patience to ask and get a correct answer.

There is always an answer to every question. Most human inquiries can be resolved. It takes humility, good character, and patience to ask for and receive a correct answer. This process might begin with a Google search, asking a friend respectfully, or inquiring politely with a qualified stranger. The key is to keep asking the right questions until you find an answer. The point is to apply the small victories you achieve in your daily goals to your larger, more ambitious goals, and you will succeed by 2026.

***

Featured Image by Nappy for Pexels