Shedrack Owen: Why You Should Scrap Your 2026 Marketing Goals

It’s the same cycle: It’s January. The Christmas decorations are coming down, the “Detty December” dust has settled, and the “New Year, New Me” energy is vibrating through every diary and strategy session in Nigeria.

If you are a business owner or a creative, you are probably looking at a blank 2026 calendar right now with a mix of excitement and mild panic. You’ve likely written down some big, audacious goals: “I want to hit 50k followers on Instagram.” “I want to make ₦30 million in Q1.” “I want my brand to go viral.”

These ambitions are beautiful. But as a Marketing Communications Consultant who has watched founders burn out by February year after year, I have some unpopular advice for you. Stop setting marketing goals. Start setting marketing habits.

The Trap of the Outcome

The problem with goals like get 10,000 followers or go viral is that they are outcomes.

Outcomes are tricky because, ultimately, you cannot control them. You cannot force the Instagram algorithm to favour your video. You cannot force a client to sign a proposal. You cannot force the market to buy your product. When you attach your self-worth and your business strategy to things you cannot control, you are setting yourself up for anxiety.

When the outcome doesn’t happen fast enough (and it rarely does), motivation fades. That’s why the gym is full on January 5th and empty on February 5th.

The Power of the Input

In 2026, I want you to shift your focus from outcomes to inputs. Inputs are the boring, unsexy, repetitive things you can control. You have 100% authority over whether you show up and do the work.

It is like this: You can’t control losing 5kg (outcome). But you can control waking up at 6 AM to walk the Lekki-Ikoyi bridge (input). You can’t control hitting ₦5 million in sales (outcome). But you can control sending five DM pitches or cold emails every morning (input). We build successful businesses on habits, not on hope.

Marketing Habits to Adopt This January

If you want to end 2026 stronger than you started, forget the vanity metrics for a moment. Instead, commit to these three controllable habits:

The Show Up Habit

Don’t wait for inspiration to strike. Inspiration is a flaky friend. Commit to a publishing schedule you can actually sustain. Whether it’s LinkedIn three times a week or an email newsletter every Friday morning, show up. Consistency builds trust faster than virality ever will.

The Engagement Habit

Many founders treat social media like a megaphone. They just broadcast their sales messages. Treat it like a telephone instead. Spend 15 minutes a day commenting on other people’s posts, answering questions, and being helpful. Relationships are the currency of business in Nigeria.

The Review Habit

Stop flying blind. Once a week (I prefer Fridays afternoons), review what you’ve done. What worked? What flopped? Did you do what you said you would do? You can’t improve what you don’t measure.

The Bottom Line

2026 is going to be a loud year. There will be new trends, new apps and new distractions. The founders who win won’t be the ones with the best New Year’s Resolutions. They will be the ones who fell in love with the boredom of consistency. So, close your eyes and ask yourself: What is the one marketing habit I am willing to do every single day, even when I don’t feel like it?

That answer is your strategy. Now, let’s get to work.

***

Featured Image by Shkraba Anthony for Pexels