At Afrobeats Live, Martell Celebrates the Women Influencing Culture

On October 4, 2025, the second edition of Afrobeats Live lit up Paris with a vibrant celebration of the women shaping the sound, style, and influence of Afrobeats around the world. Building on the success of its launch earlier this year, Martell’s Afrobeats Live returned to Paris for its second edition with a bold celebration of the women defining the genre’s sound, style, and future.

Launched in June 2025, the cultural platform brings together artists, executives, and creatives driving the evolution of the genre. This edition, themed “Women Shaping the Culture,” placed women at the heart of the conversation, highlighting the managers, executives, and storytellers whose leadership continues to define Afrobeats’ global growth.

The evening featured two engaging panel sessions moderated by music executive and cultural curator and Martell’s cultural ambassador, Sheniece Charway. The first panel, Behind the Music: Crafting the Sound, Shaping the Scene, explored how industry professionals are building the business of Afrobeats through global strategies, sustainable structures, and creative partnerships. The second panel, Beyond the Beat: Shaping Sound and Culture, looked at how creative directors and media voices are redefining Afrobeats’ visual identity and storytelling on the global stage.

Panellists Thulani Keupilwe, Rima Tahini, Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna, Abi Babalola, and Temi Adeniji shared insights on collaboration, innovation, and representation, offering a thoughtful look at the changing landscape of African music.

The event also featured a fireside chat with Ronami Ogulu, COO of Spaceship Collective, in conversation with media personality Zeze Millz, on building global artist brands and advancing cultural export.

Guests, including artists, executives, and media, wrapped up the evening at an intimate mixer that encouraged connection, collaboration, and continued dialogue about the future of Afrobeats.

