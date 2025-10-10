NTA, Natives Filmworks, and Innovative Television Kontent, Sign Deal To Remake “Cock Crow At Dawn”

The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) has announced a new co-production agreement with Natives Filmworks and Innovative Television Kontent (ITK) for the remake of the classic television series Cock Crow at Dawn. The deal, signed on October 6, 2025, will deliver 104 new episodes set to air on the national network from 2026.

According to NTA Director-General Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos, the revival aligns with the broadcaster’s ongoing efforts to expand local content and reconnect audiences with notable works from its archives. Executive Director of Programmes, Tari Taylaur, added that the project marks the first in a broader plan to refresh NTA’s classic titles for modern viewers.

Originally aired in the 1980s, Cock Crow at Dawn was one of NTA’s most-watched drama series and helped launch the careers of actors such as Sadiq Daba, Ene Oloja, and George Menta. The upcoming production is scheduled to begin filming in Jos, Plateau State, in the second quarter of 2026, with plans for both local and international distribution.

Natives Filmworks, led by Steve Gukas, and ITK, headed by Dimbo Atiya, bring extensive experience in television and film production. Their past projects include 93 Days, Living in Bondage: Breaking Free, The Rishantes, and Sons of the Caliphate.

Pre-production will begin with a writers’ room and story workshop in October 2025. Once completed, Cock Crow at Dawn will return to Nigerian screens as a weekly series on the NTA Network Service. Please see the YouTube snippet.

