Meet the Judges shaping Stanbic IBTC FUZE Talent Show 4.0

The Stanbic IBTC FUZE Talent Show 4.0 goes beyond competition; it is a space where young Nigerians bring their ideas and creativity to life. From music and dance to fashion and technology, the platform highlights the diversity and innovation of the country’s youth.

At the centre of this year’s show are four judges: Amy Aghomi, Akinwande Akinsulire, Korede Bello, and Don Flexx; professionals whose experience spans the creative spectrum. Each brings a different perspective on what it takes to turn raw potential into lasting impact.

Amy Aghomi: Weaving identity through fashion

Designer Amy Aghomi has built a reputation for weaving elements of African heritage into modern design. Her “Diamond and Water” gown, worn by Mercy Eke at AMVCA 2025, turned heads. Her work explores how clothing can communicate identity and culture, an idea she continues to share with young designers. For Amy, mentorship is about helping creatives express who they are through their craft.

Akinwande: Pioneering creativity through technology

As Director of Engineering at Co-Creation Hub, Akinwande encourages participants to see technology as part of the creative process. From augmented reality to AI, he challenges contestants to explore new ways of storytelling and design, expanding how innovation can intersect with art.

Korede Bello: Crafting authentic narratives in music

Singer and songwriter Korede Bello brings his experience in performance and songwriting to the FUZE stage. Through mentorship, he focuses on helping emerging artists find authenticity in their music; writing and performing from a place of honesty and connection.

Don Flexx: Creating moves that make a difference

Choreographer Don Flexx (Nonso Asobe Cajetan) has played a key role in shaping Nigeria’s dance landscape. Known for his fusion of traditional and contemporary movement, he guides contestants to approach dance as storytelling, a way to communicate emotion and heritage without words.

Together, the four judges bring a collective perspective that reflects the changing face of Nigeria’s creative scene; one that values skill, originality, and purpose. Through FUZE, they help a new generation of talent explore what’s possible when creativity meets opportunity.

The Stanbic IBTC FUZE Talent Show 4.0 goes beyond competition; it is a space where young Nigerians bring their ideas and creativity to life. From music and dance to fashion and technology, the platform highlights the diversity and innovation of the country’s youth.

At the centre of this year’s show are four judges Amy Aghomi, Akinwande Akinsulire, Korede Bello, and Don Flexx; professionals whose experience spans the creative spectrum. Each brings a different perspective on what it takes to turn raw potential into lasting impact.

Together, the four judges bring a collective perspective that reflects the changing face of Nigeria’s creative scene, one that values skill, originality, and purpose. Through FUZE, they help a new generation of talent explore what’s possible when creativity meets opportunity.

Sponsored Content