Veeiye’s Debut EP “Young & Reckless” features Laycon & Ladipoe | Listen

#BBNaija Lockdown finalist Vee, now professionally known as Veeiye has officially released her debut EP tagged “Young And Reckless”.

On the 5-track EP which houses her previously released single “Show“, the singer features #BBNaija Lockdown winner Laycon on “Enter My Heart” and Ladipoe on “Forbidden Fruit“.

Tracks on the EP were produced by Timothy King, Louddaaa, Eyes and Pheelz who also takes credit for mixing and mastering alongside Focus Ramon.

Listen to the EP below: