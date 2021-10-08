Connect with us

Music

Veeiye's Debut EP "Young & Reckless" features Laycon & Ladipoe | Listen

Music Scoop

Adele is Vogue Magazine & British Vogue's Timeless Muse

BN TV Music

Watch Ayra Starr & Ckay perform an Acoustic version of "Beggie Beggie"

Music

New Music: Zinoleesky - Gone Far

Music

Tiwa Savage set to Release Visuals for "Somebody's Son" feat. Brandy | Watch Teaser

Music Scoop

Adele is Ready to Drop New Music!

Music

Sinach Receives Certificate of Recognition from the US Congress

Music

New Music: Kahren - SAFA (Stay Away, Far Away)

Events Music

Fuji Music has made a comeback in mainstream popular culture as seen at ‘Fuji in the Garden’

Music

New Music: Egar Boi - Joma

Music

Veeiye’s Debut EP “Young & Reckless” features Laycon & Ladipoe | Listen

Published

1 hour ago

 on

#BBNaija Lockdown finalist Vee, now professionally known as Veeiye has officially released her debut EP tagged “Young And Reckless”.

On the 5-track EP which houses her previously released single “Show“, the singer features #BBNaija Lockdown winner Laycon on “Enter My Heart” and Ladipoe on “Forbidden Fruit“.

Tracks on the EP were produced by Timothy King, Louddaaa, Eyes and Pheelz who also takes credit for mixing and mastering alongside Focus Ramon.

Listen to the EP below:

Related Topics:

Lee Ada'Eze is a seamless raconteur who tells stories through different media from ghost, screen, content and copywriting to acting and creative directing. She creates insightful content for diverse readers as a Content Associate on BellaNaija's Editorial team. Lee is also a skilled digital marketer for major brands in various business sectors. When she's not working, she's probably in her head, becoming more self-aware, listening to good music, watching a movie or having a fulfilling time out. Unpredictable and reserved; a beautiful blend of multiple personalities. You can reach Lee directly on: Instagram/Twitter - @leeadaeze & [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: London Parole – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

On Tribal Wars and Building a United Nigeria

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Making your Friend’s Enemy your Enemy

Funmi Akintade: Useful Tips For Effective Content Writing

Slum2School Africa Begins Fundraising to Support the Education of 5,000 Children Living in Underserved Communities in Nigeria
css.php