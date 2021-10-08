Tiwa Savage jumps on MzVee’s New Single “Coming Home”

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

After MzVee instructed all her suitors to “Come and See My Mother” with Nigerian songstress Yemi Alade, finally her supposed suitor is “Coming Home” with the help of Tiwa Savage.

“Coming Home” highlights the processes involved in settling down with a partner within the African setting.

The song rides on a beautifully crafted melodic afrobeat rhythm aiding the two female voices to appreciate the perfectly written lyrics.

The song which was sung in both Pidgin and English was produced by Kizzy Beats and visuals directed by Andy Madjitey.

MzVee opens the song with a line, assuring her lover, as she sung ‘ I go like spend my life with somebody like you…….give me the ring I will collect….. Mama am coming home, tell Papa am coming home…. Take my hand and carry me go”

Listen to “Coming Home” here.

Watch the video below:

 

