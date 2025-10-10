Airtel Introduces Router Designed for Modern Family Needs

In Nigeria, families are relying more on the internet for work, education, entertainment, and social connection. However, many continue to face challenges such as slow speeds, unstable connections, and costly data bundles. The launch of Airtel’s SmartConnect 5G router aims at addressing these issues by providing households with a more affordable and reliable broadband option.

The SmartConnect is an ODU (Outdoor Unit) device, installed outside the home to capture stronger, cleaner signals than traditional indoor routers. This design makes it especially valuable in Nigerian cities and towns, where walls, buildings, and congestion often weaken indoor reception. With the ODU format, families can enjoy steadier connections for video calls, online classes, gaming, or streaming films without constant buffering.

At ₦25,000, the package includes the router, a SIM card, free installation, and 30 days of unlimited data. After the first month, households can subscribe to plans starting at ₦25,000 for up to 50 Mbps or ₦45,000 for up to 100 Mbps.

According to Airtel, the device can connect multiple gadgets at once, perhaps more than enough for a family of five with multiple smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, and tablets. A battery pack lasting five to six hours ensures that the internet stays on even during power cuts (eshop.airtel.com.ng).

For many households, this combination of features responds directly to everyday challenges. A single router can support online lessons for the kids, video meetings for parents, and weekend movie marathons, all running at the same time. In family- run businesses, the same connection can power point-of-sale devices, security cameras, and social media marketing tools.

“We designed SmartConnect with the Nigerian reality in mind,” said Ismail Adeshina, Marketing Director at Airtel Nigeria. “Families want reliability and the confidence that their internet will stay on, even during power cuts or network congestion.”

The broader impact is also significant. Nigeria’s broadband penetration is estimated at about 43 percent as of early 2025, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission. While the figure shows improvement, it also underscores the millions still underserved. With 5G expanding in cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, and with fallback to 4G LTE elsewhere, Airtel’s SmartConnect router offers a nationwide solution that adapts to different locations and coverage levels.

Competitively, the device distinguishes itself by combining affordability with unlimited plans and the option of device ownership after three months of consistent subscription, positioning it as a family-friendly alternative (Techloy.com)

“Connectivity is no longer a luxury; it is part of daily life,” said Dinesh Balsingh, CEO of Airtel Nigeria. “With SmartConnect, we are making sure every household has a simple, reliable, and affordable path to high-speed internet.”

For households managing multiple demands on their bandwidth, Airtel’s SmartConnect router offers a solution to keep everyone online. From parents working remotely to children attending virtual classes or siblings streaming their favorite shows, the device is designed to support seamless connectivity without compromise.

Sponsored Content