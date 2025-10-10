The Premiere Celebrates Customer Service Week with Office Commissioning

The Premiere, a luxury wealth preservation company offering investment immigration, international real estate, and wealth advisory services, officially launched its operations. The commissioning of its office space during the globally recognized Customer Service Week reflects the company’s focus on global mobility and luxury living through tailored solutions and personalized service, aligning with the “Mission Possible” theme of the celebrations.

The launch was attended by high-profile dignitaries that included captains of industry, business leaders, international partners, and clients. Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Jane Kimemia, Chief Executive Officer of The Premiere, described the launch as “a day of joy, gratitude, and new beginnings.” She emphasized that the timing of the event, aligning with Customer Service Week, symbolizes The Premiere’s dedication to service as the cornerstone of its values.

“The fact that we are launching our company at the commencement of Customer Service Week is no coincidence — it is a beautiful alignment of purpose. It reflects the very foundation of who we are: a service-driven organization built to meet the global needs of our clients. We took the time to build the foundational capabilities of this company, developing the right systems, people, and partnerships to ensure that every client experience reflects excellence,” said Dr. Kimemia.

The event featured a standout moment with Chief Austin Albert, Chairman of The Premiere, whose visionary leadership has steered the company towards becoming a global brand.

In his address, Chief Austin Albert emphasized that The Premiere is

“positioned to be a global company that will expand into other African countries, ready to serve Africans in their need for global access, luxury international real estate diversification of wealth portfolios”.

Chief Austin Albert’s extensive experience in international real estate underpins his reputation in wealth advisory. His strategic insight and leadership continue to guide the company’s mission of empowering clients through trusted global opportunities.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the ribbon-cutting by Elias Igbinakenzua, Managing Director and CEO of Globus Bank, who served as the Special Guest of Honour. Elias Igbinakenzua praised the leadership of Chief Austin Albert and Dr. Jane Kimemia, expressing confidence in The Premiere’s ability to deliver excellence.

“With such exceptional leadership, I have no doubt that The Premiere will stand out as a trusted leader in investment immigration and wealth management,” he said.

The Premiere specializes in Investment Immigration, Professional Permanent Residency, and International Real Estate, offering bespoke solutions that enable individuals and families to achieve global access, diversify wealth, and secure lasting legacies. Supported by a robust network of international partners, The Premiere serves as a bridge connecting ambition to global opportunity.

The Premiere aims to become the trusted partner for clients seeking global mobility and wealth preservation, empowering them to live, invest, and thrive globally.

