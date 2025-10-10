Johnvents Foods Launches Inter-School Football League to Promote Youth Development in Ondo State

Johnvents Foods Limited, a Johnvents Group company and one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing FMCG companies, has launched Johnvents Apex League, its first inter-school football competition, on Thursday, October 2nd at the Akungba Business School in Akure, Ondo State. The inter-school competition is designed to help young people discover their potential, build teamwork, and develop leadership skills through sports.

The six-month tournament will bring together 16 secondary schools from across Ondo State, engaging more than 8,000 students through mentorship and sports-based learning. The initiative builds on the company’s vision to use sports as a platform for youth empowerment, education, and community development, an extension of its brand philosophy, “Creating Unforgettable Food Moments.”

The launch event drew notable guests, including Hon. Igbekele Ajibefun, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Ondo State; Mr. Obatola Jonathan, representing the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development; Mrs. Olakanse Folasade, Assistant Commandant of the NSCDC, Ondo State Command; Hon. Okafor Wallace, Manager, Central Bank of Nigeria (Ondo State); and Mr. Adeolu Gboyega, Chief Operating Officer of Crest FM (Akure and Ibadan).

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ademola Aramide-Atolagbe, Managing Director of Johnvents Foods Limited, shared the company’s vision for the initiative.

“Our mission at Johnvents has always been to nourish lives and invest in the future of our communities,” he said. “Sports provide a unique opportunity to do both: shaping the minds, discipline, and character of young people who will lead tomorrow. For us, Creating Unforgettable Food Moments goes beyond products; it’s about creating real impact that lasts.”

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Ondo State, Hon. Igbekele Ajibefun, commended the initiative as a timely contribution to youth development and education in the state. He emphasized that education extends beyond classroom learning and highlighted the importance of sports in building discipline, teamwork, and character among students.

“Education goes beyond the classroom,” Hon. Ajibefun said. “What Johnvents Foods is doing connects learning, discipline, and passion in a way that develops well-rounded students. By investing in these young minds, Johnvents is helping to raise future leaders who can excel both academically and personally.”

As part of its commitment, Johnvents Foods will provide participating schools with sports kits, materials, and nutritional support to ensure that every stage of the competition benefits students both on and off the field. The Johnvents Apex League is powered by Johnvents 3in1 Chocolate, the company’s flagship beverage brand known for its promise of “Instant Goodness.”

